The Emirates Health Services Corporation has launched a new version of the electronic system for managing the relationship with partners, with the aim of facilitating the process of communication and cooperation between the institution and its partners, and raising the level of services provided to its partners in the government and private sectors at various local, regional and international levels, and contributing to the development of the health sector.

The launch of the system comes within the framework of the Foundation’s keenness to enhance the concept of strategic partnership and expand the scope of partnerships through joint cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding with various agencies and institutions at the local, regional and global levels. This comes within the axis of partnerships for developing health innovation within its strategy 2023-2026, as the Foundation seeks to enhance The health services system, and acquiring and exchanging expertise and experiences through strategic partnerships.

The launch of the new version of the electronic system for managing the relationship with partners comes in light of institutional partnerships with more than 130 partnerships, including about 37 countries and international institutions, and more than 95 local partnerships and cooperation. It also comes in line with its future visions and strategy aimed at strengthening the relationship with partners and facilitating operations. The partnership is also consistent with its ongoing efforts in digital transformation, improving its digital systems, and enhancing its capabilities, by providing an integrated digital platform that enables the organization’s partners at all levels to track, manage, and evaluate their partnerships easily and efficiently.

His Excellency Dr. Yousef Al Sarkal, Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, confirmed that the Corporation operates within a diverse ecosystem and has cooperative relations with many partners at the local and global levels, indicating that the launch of the system in its new form is an extremely important step to enhance transparency and efficiency in managing the relationship with… Partners, and it is considered a qualitative leap in the field of institutional communication, project management, joint initiatives and memorandums of understanding, which contributes to achieving the institution’s strategic goals and supports its efforts in developing the health sector in the country.

For her part, Fatima Al-Wali, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the Foundation, stated that the new system includes many features and capabilities that enable partners to manage their experience with the Foundation easily and smoothly, as the system provides a set of new tools that include registering and submitting partnership requests, managing memorandums of understanding electronically, and following up and updating them. Status of projects, joint initiatives, and partnership updates, in addition to other capabilities related to communication and sending notifications through an easy-to-use user interface, allows for efficient and secure information exchange.

It should be noted that the system is considered a major enabler for the organization towards enhancing integration with partners, in addition to its contribution to raising levels of partner satisfaction, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of joint activities, and is also an important step towards achieving digital transformation in health services and improving the quality of health care provided.