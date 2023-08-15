The Emirates Health Services Corporation has introduced a new, qualitative treatment for children with diabetes, which is used for the first time in the country and in Arab settings.

In detail, the Foundation clarified that the medical team at the Endocrinology and Diabetes Unit at Al Qasimi Hospital for Women and Childbirth introduced a new type of treatment for pediatric diabetics, using the advanced insulin pump “tubeless adhesive pump”, which is the first of its kind to be used in the country, with the same Settings in Arabic.

Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, confirmed that the institution is working to attract the latest treatments and technologies to its health facilities, noting that the experience of the pump at Al Qasimi Hospital for Women, Childbirth and Children achieved remarkable success in treating the first group of patients. Diabetics.

In her turn, the Director of Al Qasimi Hospital for Women, Maternity and Children, Dr. Safia Al Khaja, stated that the new device provides an unprecedented experience in managing diabetes in the body, and contributes to improving the quality of life for patients, and providing them with innovative health care. The launch of the tubeless sticky insulin pump is an important achievement in the field of treating children with diabetes, and it was achieved through the concerted efforts of the hospital team, led by Dr. Aqil Farouk, Head of the Unit, and Dr. Elham Al-Amiri, Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist from the visiting doctors team, And the efforts of the doctors in the department, and the health education team that provided support and awareness to patients and their families, represented by the nursing staff and the nutritionist, where work was done to support this new treatment method, by educating the patient and following him up psychologically and nutritionally, to be able to continue the treatment journey, and achieve Best results.