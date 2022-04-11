The Emirates Health Services Corporation has established, by activating the “Patient Experience Management” system – the pioneering electronic system from “SEDCO” – in 126 centers and more than 700 health care departments distributed throughout the country, including primary health care centers, specialized health care centers, preventive medicine centers and customer happiness centers blood donation centers, and hospitals.

This step – which was accomplished in cooperation with “Emitac Medical Solutions” – comes in line with the institution’s vision to provide an exceptional patient experience.

SEDCO’s advanced system improves patients’ experience at all points of contact, before they arrive at the medical center and after the visit, including automatically routing them through the various centers and health care departments to ensure smooth operations and reduce waiting time to ensure a comfortable experience.

The features of this system include appointment booking, mobile check-in, SMS notifications, instant issuance of electronic waiting tickets, queue management, digital screen system, central management and business intelligence system.

The system provides the organization with real-time analytical data on patient visits, allowing it to use its resources more efficiently and effectively by providing direct insights into daily operations, identifying areas that require improvement and development, analyzing the organization’s performance, managing employee distribution, promoting better communication within each department, and providing an overall outline for each patient’s journey in healthcare facilities.

Director of the Technical Support Department at the Emirates Corporation for Health Services, Amal Karmostaji, said: “The corporation is committed to adopting the latest innovations and implementing them in accordance with the best international standards in an effort to provide an exceptional healthcare experience in all our centers. The patient experience management system from SEDCO applies the concept of smart experience, which directs Patients are automatically entered into the different departments in our centers and facilities, giving them a better experience while giving us complete control over our various operations.

For his part, Majdi Al-Bait Shawish, CEO of SEDCO, said: Technological progress is greatly affecting the healthcare sector, and the increasing use of smartphones is leading healthcare providers to rely on mobile applications to simplify their operations and thus provide a better patient experience.

He expressed pride in this partnership with the Emirates Health Services Corporation and its contribution to transferring the patients’ experience to a new and advanced level that enhances the efficiency of other services in the institution’s multiple centers, reduces operational costs and improves the distribution of employees across centers, taking into account the increase in patients’ happiness and comfort.



