As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing medical services in its healthcare facilities, Emirates Health Services Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Texas Children’s Hospital in the United States of America, a world-leading healthcare facility in the field of pediatric care, with the aim of improving healthcare services for children and enhancing medical cooperation between the two parties through the Visiting Physicians Program..

His Excellency Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Acting CEO of the Medical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, stressed that the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding reflects the Corporation’s commitment to enhancing the level of medical services provided in its hospitals by benefiting from distinguished international expertise. He expressed his happiness with this cooperation, which will contribute to enhancing research and innovation and developing new treatment methods that ensure the provision of comprehensive and high-quality healthcare for children..

For her part, Dr. Nour Al Muhairi, Director of the Mental Health Department and Director of the Visiting Doctors Program at the Foundation, indicated that signing this memorandum is a strategic step towards achieving the Foundation’s vision aimed at enhancing healthcare in the country, as implementing the Visiting Doctors Program allows benefiting from global expertise and introducing new technologies to the Foundation’s health facilities. She expressed her full confidence that this cooperation will contribute to raising the efficiency of medical personnel, developing health services, and providing distinguished healthcare for children, in addition to its contribution to establishing the foundations for establishing a center of excellence in pediatric medicine that ensures building a healthier and brighter future for future generations..

The Memorandum of Understanding stipulates that the two parties will cooperate in the medical fields through joint work in clinical fields, providing support in developing the comprehensive health care program, and enhancing educational programs in various fields and in all medical specialties, through the exchange of expertise and experiences in order to achieve benefits and gains in the field of health care for both sides..

This partnership also aims to provide access to highly qualified and skilled doctors and specialists and provide a sustainable healthcare system based on advanced technology, thus contributing to supporting the UAE’s efforts to enhance the health and well-being of all members of society..

It is worth noting that the Emirates Health Services Corporation launched the Visiting Doctors Program in 2015 to achieve its vision of providing comprehensive and integrated healthcare services in innovative and sustainable ways, and based on its keenness to enhance cooperation with distinguished global health institutions, universities and health centers. The program aims to provide training and continuing education opportunities for healthcare providers, in order to enhance capabilities, raise competencies and develop talents to ensure the provision of high-quality medical care services to all members of society..