Dubai (Union)

As part of its continuous efforts to enhance the position of the family doctor, and to highlight its pivotal role in strengthening the health work system, the Emirates Health Services Corporation celebrated the International Day of the Family Doctor, which falls on May 19 of each year, in a ceremony it organized at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The celebration was attended by Mubaraka Mubarak, Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector at the Foundation, Dr. Aisha Muhammad Suhail, Director of the Primary Health Care Department at the Foundation, Dr. Karima Al-Raisi, Head of the Medical Professional Affairs Department at the Foundation, and the participation of Dr. Marc-Andre Corner, and directors of departments and departments at the Foundation.

On this occasion, Mubaraka Mubarak, Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector at the Foundation, congratulated all family physicians, affirming the Foundation’s keenness to support them and enhance their position, which enjoys exceptional importance and care, by encouraging doctors to specialize in the field of family medicine, as it is one of the most supportive specializations for health care goals. It is primarily based on preventive aspects, in the context of the Corporation’s keenness to provide a health care system in accordance with international best practices based on distinct digital services that allow the family easy access to its package of services such as primary emergency care and family medicine services.

pivotal specialty

The Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector said: “Celebrating the International Day of the Family Physician is an appropriate opportunity to highlight the importance of this pivotal specialization, which is a major pillar for strengthening the health care system, building an integrated environment, and achieving an increasing increase in the quality of health services that are provided to individuals. It also provides an opportunity to highlight Highlighting the efforts of family physicians who deserve all thanks and appreciation for their contribution and role in enhancing the medical scene in societies.

She explained that the Foundation has developed future strategies and plans to keep pace with the UAE Centennial 2070, with the aim of continuing to develop the capabilities of family physicians, developing mechanisms and standards that enhance their position, and their pivotal role in providing care, prevention and treatment, and addressing health crises and their repercussions, and to achieve positive results that are reflected in the process of sustainable development.

The ceremony included a video review about the other side of the family doctor’s personality and life, and gave an overview of the doctors’ efforts, sacrifices, and challenges facing them. In addition to highlighting the “Please Continue” initiative, which aims to promote sustainable practices in health centers by recycling the doctor’s coat.

The ceremony witnessed the launch of the sustainability project “Paperless Care”, which aims to achieve sustainability in daily practices, adopt modern technology and innovation, by transforming operations into a comprehensive electronic system that ensures documenting information in safe and reliable ways without the need for paper, and concluded its work by honoring the distinguished sponsors.