Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Sarkal, stressed the importance of continuing efforts aimed at enhancing awareness of diabetes and highlighting tools for prevention and treatment.

He said in a statement yesterday, on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, which falls on November 14 every year, that early detection and rapid diagnosis of the disease are the best way to combat diabetes and reduce its negative effects, in addition to the advanced quality of treatments and innovative medical solutions that the Foundation provides in various fields. Its health facilities, which have made it one of the most prominent health providers in the field of advanced health care.

Al Sarkal stressed the need to enhance scientific research in the field of diabetes, and develop new technologies and medicines to help those affected by this disease, calling on all members of society to make an effective and influential contribution to eliminating diabetes through prevention and awareness of life practices, including taking into account healthy dietary patterns and practices. Sports are necessary and important for public health, leading to overcoming this disease and improving the quality of life of those affected, leading to achieving the vision of a society free of diabetes and its complications.