The Emirates Health Services Corporation announced the cooperation of Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah and Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah in the field of treatment for intestinal acid reflux by performing robotic laparoscopic hiatal hernia repair operations and laparoscopic gastric doubling to create a new sphincter muscle, which contributes to making progress in the treatment of this type of condition. Diseases.

Dr. Arif Al Nouryani, Director of Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, confirmed that Al Qasimi Hospital and Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital are witnessing, through this approach, remarkable medical progress by providing innovative treatment for patients suffering from chronic intestinal reflux, especially since this cooperation combines the experience of two leading health institutions to provide a comprehensive solution that leads To improve treatment outcomes and patients' quality of life.

He added that the cooperation between the two hospitals represents a major step in the field of treating acid reflux disease by combining robotic laparoscopic hiatal hernia repair and laparoscopic strengthening of the gastric inlet muscle, indicating the possibility of creating a new sphincter mechanism that effectively prevents reflux, which provides patients with long-term comfort.

For his part, Dr. Yousef Al-Tair, Director of Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, praised this fruitful cooperation, which is in line with the directions of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, which seeks to develop the efficiency and quality of health services in all its health facilities.

He stressed the keenness to enhance health care services and develop its methods, praising the efforts of the medical staff at Al Qasimi Hospital and Ibrahim Obaidullah Hospital and their pivotal role in providing the best practices based on the rich expertise and experiences gained during the course of work in the health sector.

This collaborative effort is based on the use of robotic laparoscopic hiatal hernia repair procedures and laparoscopic strengthening of the gastric introductory muscle, as these procedures are superior to traditional surgery, including reducing pain after surgery, which contributes to reducing the duration of hospitalization and hospital stay due to the precision and control provided by robotic laparoscopic surgery, which reduces The risk of complications.

It is noteworthy that chronic gastrointestinal acid reflux disease is a condition that affects millions around the world and has significant impacts and complications on their daily lives. Traditional methods of treatment often provide only temporary relief, leaving patients searching for a more effective and sustainable solution.