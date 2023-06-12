The Emirates Health Services Corporation announced the activation of the use of the digital identity for its customers to obtain the electronic and smart services of the institution through its official website and smart application.

The Foundation stressed the importance of registering customers in the service and activating their accounts in the digital identity “UAE PASS” so that they can continue to benefit from the services it provides in the health care sector in line with the directions of the UAE government towards achieving digital transformation.

Mubaraka Ibrahim, Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said that the corporation is keen to provide the best services to customers, in accordance with the best international standards and practices, as it is the leading entity for providing health services in the UAE, and accordingly, the digital identity has been linked to all its procedures and services available through its website. It aims to provide a more convenient and easy experience for customers, especially when providing them with health services, in addition to contributing to the promotion of the digital transformation process in the country.

She indicated that the registration of customers in the digital identity will enable them to continue to benefit from health services more quickly and in less time than usual, as the digital identity provides easy and smooth technical solutions to access its electronic and smart services without the need to register the identifying name, user name, code or password as well. Automatic filling of forms with customer details and automatic uploading of documents.

By registering with the Emirates Health Services Corporation, customers can benefit from its digital services, including health cards, training and development services, and treatment services such as booking a medical appointment, as well as requesting a medical report, mobile care service, in addition to the ability to view the medical file, laboratory reports, and apply for fitness services. Medical services, medical complaints, and preventive examinations against radiation risks.