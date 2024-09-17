Dubai – WAM

The Emirates Health Services Corporation achieved second place among 32 federal entities within the “Government Digital Services Online Framework” system for the year 2023, which is divided into two indicators: the Digital Participation and Open Data Index and the Digital Services Quality Index, in a remarkable achievement that adds to its record full of successes.

The system is a modern and integrated framework developed by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government (Tedra) to evaluate the digital services provided by federal government entities in the UAE.

Mubaraka Ibrahim, CEO of Artificial Intelligence and Acting CEO of the Information Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, stressed that this achievement is clear evidence of the corporation’s commitment to the highest levels of excellence and its determination to move forward to achieve more accomplishments that support the development of government work and provide the best digital services, which contributes to achieving the UAE’s Digital Government Strategy 2025.

She said, “This achievement brings us one step closer to achieving the goals of eliminating government bureaucracy, and expressed her aspiration to continue innovating, improving, and advancing the government sector in the UAE to unprecedented levels.”