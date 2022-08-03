Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Emirates Health Services Corporation provides 4 types of medical care for people with heat exhaustion of all degrees in the emergency departments, noting that these services are provided according to the needs of the case and the degree of heat exhaustion, as it is one of the summer diseases, in which the infection rises by 70 to 70%. 80.

In response to Al-Ittihad’s inquiries, the Foundation said: “The services provided for cases of heat exhaustion include laboratory tests, pain relievers and intravenous solutions to treat dehydration, and the admission of patients to internal departments to complete the treatment plan or intensive care if the case requires.”

Dr. Yousef Al-Tair, Director of Ibrahim Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the Foundation’s hospitals, pointed out that heat exhaustion leads to dehydration as a result of exposure to high temperatures.

He pointed out that its symptoms vary according to the severity of the disease, and include extreme fatigue and the inability to carry out daily activities, severe body pain in the lower extremities due to muscle spasms, affecting the functioning of the kidneys and the possibility of acute kidney failure, involuntary spasms and lack of control over excretion and urine.

The bird stressed the importance of dealing with injury appropriately to avoid loss of consciousness or sometimes death, mentioning 3 main things for prevention, including not being exposed to excessive sun heat, providing protection from its rays, in addition to drinking water in abundance. The category of workers, such as construction workers and others, is considered one of the most vulnerable groups to heat exhaustion, due to the nature of their work that requires the exercise of their duties in light of the high temperature in the summer, as well as some athletes and adventurers such as mountain climbers, mountain climbers, cyclists and others.

On treatment methods to deal with heat exhaustion, Al-Tayr stated that the most prominent treatment methods include providing intravenous solutions to resuscitate the body with fluids, treat dehydration and avoid its risks, pointing to the keenness of the state represented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for the safety of workers, by prohibiting work at noon in places The outdoors will be from 12.30 pm to 3:00 pm, from last June 15 to next September 15, stressing the importance of the role played by the supervisory authorities by launching several safety programs to enhance awareness of the importance of taking the necessary measures by employers and supervisors of workers to protect them from the heat. In line with the decision to ban work at noon.