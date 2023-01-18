The Emirates Health Services Corporation revealed that it conducted more than 10,000 premarital examinations during the year 2022, through 21 health centers in Dubai and the northern regions, with the aim of preventing genetic and infectious diseases and birth defects when having children.

Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Foundation, stressed the importance of conducting premarital examinations, given their pivotal role in preventing the transmission of genetic diseases to children, reducing cases of birth defects, and avoiding the transmission of infectious diseases, as well as contributing to facilitating the start of marital life for future persons. Marriage by sparing them the great social, psychological and financial burdens resulting from the birth and care of children with genetic diseases, indicating that the service and the results of the examinations enjoy the utmost confidentiality.

He stated that the Foundation was able, through its media channels and social media, to enhance public awareness of the importance of carrying out these early health checks and taking them as a life and preventive practice, which is applied periodically, explaining that the Foundation also aims to correct misconceptions about families who hide genetic diseases when conducting Premarital examination, by encouraging them to disclose the history of genetic diseases to doctors so that an appropriate medical examination can be conducted, providing accurate medical advice to those intending to marry, and helping them to make the right decision related to completing marriage procedures, which contributes to preserving future generations by reducing the transmission of genetic diseases From one generation to the next, promoting a healthy quality of life in society.

The Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector indicated that the Foundation aims, through the “premarital counseling and examination” service, to reduce genetic diseases, especially hereditary blood diseases such as thalassemia and sickle cell anemia, and to reduce the transmission of infectious diseases to one of the parties by undergoing special examinations for infectious diseases, such as Human immunodeficiency virus, hepatitis B and C, syphilis, or the transmission of certain infectious diseases to the fetus that may lead to congenital malformations, disability or death, such as rubella examination, blood type and compatibility examination.

The premarital examination and counseling service includes receiving and examining those who are about to get married, ensuring that they are free of genetic, infectious and sexually transmitted diseases, providing advice to positive cases that are scientifically likely to give birth to sick children in the future, referring them to a genetics clinic if necessary, and providing vaccinations for some positive cases such as liver vaccination. Epidemiology of the person who will be in contact with an infected person, rubella vaccination for females who are not immunized against measles, and cervical cancer vaccination for female citizens, in addition to enhancing the awareness of reviews of the importance of early periodic examination represented by Pap smear and mammogram examination, and providing health education for a healthy pregnancy And proper.

The Corporation provides this service in the Muhaisnah Health Center in Dubai, while in the Emirate of Sharjah it is available in each of the Khalidiya, Al-Raqqa, Wasit, Sharjah, Al-Dhaid, Al-Madam, Dibba Al-Hisn and Khorfakkan Health Centers, in addition to the Mushairif, Al-Madina, Muzair’a and Manama centers located in the Emirate of Ajman, while the Julphar and Kadra centers provide This service is available in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Khazzan and Falaj Al Mualla health centers in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and in Al Faseel, Dhadna and Qudfa health centers in Fujairah.

High rate of service completion

According to the statistics of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, the rate of completing the service on time increased from 81% in 2021 to 88% for the last year, an increase of 7%, as the Emirate of Sharjah topped the number of completed transactions with 2983 transactions, followed by Dubai with 2294 transactions, then Ajman with 2246 , and Fujairah with 1,290 transactions, and 983 transactions in Ras Al Khaimah, while the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain completed 325 transactions for premarital counseling and examination in 2022.