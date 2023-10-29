The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Foundation, Dr. Muhammad Salim Al Olama, announced that the Foundation achieved 100% in indicators of the quality of nursing care, and 100% in implementing the Emirati model for school health, stressing the importance of the active and influential role played by nursing cadres, to provide the best levels of health services. This contributes to establishing an integrated health care system in accordance with the highest international standards and within the UAE Vision 2071.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Foundation, Dr. Yousef Muhammad Al Sarkal, revealed that the percentage of Saudization in the field of nursing and midwifery in the Foundation has risen to 12%, after it was 6% several years ago, announcing the implementation of a plan to enhance the attraction of national competencies, especially young women, as part of a strategy to enhance the attractiveness of Saudization in nursing. And midwifery.

The Foundation’s Board of Directors held its fifth meeting, chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Foundation, Dr. Muhammad Salim Al Olama, and in the presence of the Foundation’s Director General, Dr. Yousef Muhammad Al Sarkal, during which it reviewed the results of implementing the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery 2022-2026, and the challenges facing the implementation of this strategy. During the meeting, the members of the Council reviewed the status of the institution’s nursing staff, institutional reputation, and results of institutional performance, and discussed the most prominent results and levels of development in performance at various levels in strategic and operational performance, service performance, in addition to the performance of government enablers, and a set of recommendations and decisions were issued. The scholars explained that topics related to innovative, high-quality education, professional development, scientific research, and evidence-based practices in the field of nursing and midwifery were discussed, noting that nursing and midwifery education aims to graduate a sufficient number of qualified human cadres who have the necessary knowledge to meet national health priorities. Strengthening the capabilities of nursing and midwifery staff and engaging in evidence-based research and practice, consistent with national health policy and inspiring policy and practice development.

For his part, Al Sarkal stated that the rate of professional development for the nursing staff and midwives reached 100%, and the number of clinical performance mentors reached 61 mentors affiliated with the Foundation. With regard to specializations within the Foundation’s nursing staff, 10 were chosen to join the diabetes education program, and the Foundation cooperates in Its program with academic bodies and others.