Faisal Al Naqbi (Ras Al Khaimah)

The UAE team maintained its lead in the First Division Football League, with a precious and difficult victory over Al-Hamriya 2-0, at the top of “Round 17”, today “Friday”, at Al-Hamriya Stadium, and Brazilian Diego “top scorer” kidnapped two quick goals in the third minute of a blow The penalty and the fourth from a header, so that the “Falcons” continued their journey back to the Arab Gulf League, by reaching “point 33”, and the Hamriyah balance stuck at 18 points.

Dibba Al-Fujairah succeeded in returning to the tune of victories, with a difficult victory over Masafi 2-1. Manuel and Muhammad Ibrahim scored the two goals of the “Al-Nakhidha” in the minutes 8 and 37, while Hussam Lutfi scored Masafi in the 13th minute, to reach Dibba Al-Fujairah to the “point 25” in the center. Temporarily fourth, compared to 15 points for Masafi.

Al-Arabi and Al-Taawon tied with two goals each, in an exciting match. Abdullah Al Kaabi and Khalifa Muhammad scored in the 25th and 86th minutes, and for the second Philip in the 77th and 89th minutes. Al-Arabi raised his score to 19 points, and Al-Ta’awon to 18 points. Tomorrow «Saturday» two matches will be held at the end of the round. Al-Bataih plays with Masfoot, and Al-Arabiya plays with Dibba Al-Hisn.