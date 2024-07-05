His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, today announced a list of new senior management appointments across the Emirates Group, as part of efforts to support growth and strengthen its leadership team.

The list of promotions and senior appointments includes 7 UAE nationals, many of whom have developed their careers within the Emirates Group across multiple roles and functions, and continue to play a pivotal role in the Group’s success.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said: “These appointments reflect the size of our business and our growing ambitions for the next phase, and I am pleased that we were able to fill these roles by relying on our internal cadres, which include a group of Emirati national competencies.”

His Highness added: “The Emirates Group will continue its investments to consolidate its leading position as the preferred employer for the best talents and competencies in the industry, to provide world-leading products and services, and to embody Dubai’s vision to always be number one in all fields.”

Appointments effective July 8, 2024:

Ali Mubarak Al Souri: Chief Procurement and Facilities Officer

Ahmed Safa: Head of Engineering and Maintenance Department

Badr Abbas: Emirates Senior Vice President, Cargo

Captain Mark Burtonwood: Senior Vice President, Network Operations and Operational Safety

Mustafa Karam: Senior Vice President, Customer Affairs and Service Monitoring Department

Youssef Mohamed Ali: Senior Vice President, Purchasing and Logistics Department

David Brose: Senior Vice President, Aerospace and Aviation Policy

Devarajan Srinivasan: Senior Vice President, Facilities & Asset Management

Mahmoud Al Khaja: Senior Vice President, Materials Management and Repair

Will Lofberg: Senior Vice President, International and Government Affairs

Appointments effective September 1, 2024:

Shahryar Nawabi: CEO of Emirates Flight Catering

Mahmoud Amin: Senior Vice President, Engineering Projects and Aircraft Procurement Department