Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Golf Federation announced the participation of two teams to represent the country in the Asia-Pacific Championship for juniors and youth, which begins tomorrow and extends until September 6, and is hosted by the Manila Southwoods Club in the Philippine capital, Manila.

The national teams in the tournament for boys and girls under 17 years old are represented by Mohammed Sakik and Asia Salim in the first team, and Ryan Ahmed and Anka Mateo in the second team. The delegation is accompanied by the national team coach, Cameron van Robben.

This participation confirms the Federation’s keenness to be present in external Arab and Asian forums through male and female players to provide the best and achieve the desired accomplishments.

The tournament system allows the local federation to participate with two teams, each consisting of two players (male and female), and federations that include players in the top rankings on their lists can participate with three teams, provided that the competitions are held in the team and individual systems, and the results of the four players and the points collected over the first and second days are calculated to determine the identity of the winning team in the team competitions, while the third day of the tournament is allocated to determine the identity of the winners in the individual competitions for both genders.