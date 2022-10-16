Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Emirates Global Endurance Village in Al Wathba won three of the International Stevie Awards for Business, based in America, by competing with three files in the various award categories.

The village won these prestigious international awards, by competing with three files in the various award categories, where the golden award for the smart applications category “Village mobile application”, the silver award for the technical achievements category “timing system in the village”, and the bronze award for the event management category. “Organizing endurance races and events in the village.” The award ceremony will be held in the British capital, London.

Winning these prestigious awards is a distinctive addition to the march and achievements of the Emirates International Village for the ability of the jump, which is going from success to success, and from achievement to achievement, which continues with the support, care, attention and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, President Emirates International Endurance Village, which brought the village to global levels in all fields.

Musallam Al Ameri, Director General of the Emirates Global Endurance Village, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on this distinguished achievement, which the village achieved in this great global forum, and to be among the recipients of three luxurious awards, each of which confirms the high position that The village has reached it, and it provides the best services in hosting and organizing endurance races, with high quality, and according to international standards.

He said: After the award of the Emirates Global Endurance Village, the award for the best creative sports initiative, among the winners of the sixth edition of the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Award for Women’s Sports, the village continued its excellence to win three International Stevie Awards for Business, and all this comes with the vision, guidance and interest of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, by developing tools for organizing races, employing the technical side, and introducing the latest technology to keep pace with everything new.