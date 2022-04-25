Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the generous patronage and interest of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Emirates Global Capacity Village obtained the international accreditation of the ISO in occupational health and safety in the workplace / the international ISO 45001:2018 certificate.

The Emirates Global Endurance Village obtaining this prestigious certificate comes as part of its continuous keenness and relentless pursuit to increase organizational flexibility through proactive risk prevention and continuous improvement of occupational health and safety performance before and during endurance races, in order to maintain the safety of horses and jockeys.

The village achieved this achievement, after meeting all the standards and conditions required to enhance legal and regulatory compliance, and demonstrate awareness of the village’s social responsibilities, by demonstrating a commitment to safe, healthy and sustainable work, creating a better work environment for employees, horse owners and all participants in the village’s activities, and preventing work accidents and diseases. professional.

The Emirates Global Capacity Village has become a member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), which is a global association of accreditation bodies and other bodies interested in conformity assessment in the areas of management systems, products, processes, services, personnel, verification and other similar conformity assessment programs.

Musallam Salem Al Ameri, Director General of the Emirates International Endurance Village and a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The village’s obtaining the certificate of occupational health and safety management system “ISO 45001:2018”, and achieving this impressive achievement is the fruit of the diligent follow-up, insightful vision and wise strategy of His Highness. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in appreciation of the excellence and commitment of the village.”

Regarding the criteria for selection, Al-Amiri said: “The ISO organization sets 10 codified criteria in the light of which nominations are made, the most prominent of which is the ability of senior management to provide the necessary resources and commitment to drawing up safe work policies, and proper planning to avoid any risks during the races. Planning operations and designing the racing environment in a way that prevents accidents during the accumulation of horses, and the ability of the village to deal, plan for emergencies and crises and deal with them, in addition to providing the best information technology systems in recording and examining horses and monitoring the race from the first sight to the end.”