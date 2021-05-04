Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi announced the inclusion of new blood sample collection centers as part of the efforts to expand the Emirates Genome Program.

The centers for collecting new blood samples include the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center and the Biogenics Laboratory in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, in addition to the Al Tuwaiya Majlis in Al Ain, Al Ain Convention Center and CurePlus Al Ain Center, and a number of centers in some NMC Care Hospitals in Abu Dhabi, which include a hospital. NMC Royal in Khalifa City, Barren International Hospital, NMC Specialty Hospital in Al Ain, NMC Royal Medical Center in Abu Dhabi, and NMC Royal Hospital for Women.

Citizens can also visit the health centers of Burjeel Hospitals in Abu Dhabi to participate in the program, which include Burjeel Medical City in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Burjeel Oasis Center in Zayed City, Burjeel Medical Center in Deerfields Shopping Center, as well as Burjeel Medical Center in Al Shamkha and Burjeel Royal Hospital. in the eye.

Participation in the Emirates Genome Program can be done through one visit to a sample collection center, which will provide a team of health care experts to receive the participants, help and guide them in an optimal manner.

The program depends on the participation of Emirati citizens to provide blood samples at designated centers in Abu Dhabi, as the results of these samples will contribute to the development of a mechanism for exploring genetic and chronic diseases and methods of prevention and treatment for current and future generations.

The Emirates Genome Program works according to a set of ethical and administrative standards, to ensure the protection of the confidentiality of participants’ data and preserve their privacy. This participation will contribute to building and developing an advanced scientific project aimed at enhancing the health of the participants and the health of their families and society in general.

The program aims to map the genetic sequence of the largest possible number of citizens, which reflects the importance of developing the preventive medicine system in the United Arab Emirates, as well as designing health care strategies that meet the needs of current and future generations.

Genome

Dr. Walid Zahir, Head of Research at G42 Healthcare, said: “The Emirates Genome Program uses the latest techniques of genetic sequencing and artificial intelligence to create preventive health solutions against genetic diseases. The Emirates Genome Program aims to provide more healthcare systems that are specially designed to keep pace with the health needs of Emiratis, and to improve prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. The G42 Healthcare Company uses the recently inaugurated Omex Center of Excellence as one of the largest and most technically advanced biological science facilities in the region to analyze information confidentially to draw a comprehensive genetic map and provide data that contributes to scientific discoveries that enhance the quality of Health care in the country.

Achievements

Dr. Asmaa Al-Mannai, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center at the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud of our country’s achievements and successes in various sectors. Technologically speaking ». Al-Mannai added: “With this level of passion and determination, we are moving forward towards advancing innovative initiatives such as the Emirates Genome Program, which is one of the largest genomic programs ever, as its results will advance medical research to serve Emirati citizens of all age groups.”