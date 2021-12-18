Dubai (Union)

The Emirates Council for Gender Balance reviewed the improvement initiatives that are being worked on in cooperation with the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics and a number of federal agencies, to continue the country’s progress with global competitiveness indicators during the coming period, after the qualitative achievements that the country achieved regionally and globally in the past two years with these indicators, as a result of unlimited support What the wise leadership presents for this vital file as it is one of the future national priorities, through pioneering initiatives, policies and legislation to consolidate gender balance as a consistent approach, because of its positive effects on all political, social and economic levels and its importance as a main pillar in continuing the sustainable development process during the next fifty years .

This came during the council’s fourth regular meeting for the year 2021, which was held at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai headed by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the Council, during which the council’s initiatives and projects were reviewed in this global event since its launch last October, in cooperation with the Women’s Pavilion and its upcoming events that continue until The end of the exhibition, which aims to exchange knowledge and experiences with countries of the world and international institutions, highlighting the successful Emirati experience in gender balance, in addition to the participation of the international community in its efforts to establish balance at the global level.

The meeting was attended by Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women’s Union, Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Huda Al Sayed Mohammed Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for The Strategy, Abdullah Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Communication and International Relations Affairs, Hessa Abdul Rahman Hussein Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development for Social Development Affairs, Hanan Mansour Ahli, Acting Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, and Shamsa Saleh, Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance.

Strengthening global partnerships

Mona Al Marri said: Expo 2020 Dubai, in which 192 countries are participating, represented a favorable opportunity to strengthen global partnerships in order to accelerate the implementation of the fifth goal of the sustainable development goals, related to gender balance and the empowerment of all girls and women in various fields, through a constructive dialogue during which visions and ideas are exchanged on The best ways and policies to support gender and highlight the important role of women in achieving sustainable development in any society, which is confirmed by the experiences of countries with distinguished expertise in this field, stressing the keenness of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, in cooperation with the Women’s Pavilion, to enrich this constructive global dialogue, with the participation of global leaders and officials. Wives of heads of state, representatives of international organizations concerned with gender balance and female figures who shared with visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai their inspiring life and professional experiences that had a tangible impact in promoting women’s rights and gains in their countries, adding that this purposeful and constructive global dialogue translates the slogan of Expo 2020 Dubai “Connecting Minds, Creating Minds.” the future”.

She stressed the keenness of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, that the Emirates Council for Gender Balance would have a distinguished participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, through qualitative initiatives implemented in cooperation with the Women’s Pavilion, for this global event to have an impact on achieving qualitative progress in the file of gender balance at the international level, within the comprehensive vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, by presenting an exceptional session that will represent a milestone in The history of the ancient exhibition, which was launched for the first time 170 years ago, and befitting the position of the UAE as a partner in making the future.

During the meeting, Shamsa Saleh reviewed the main initiatives and activities that the Emirates Council for Gender Balance is participating in at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Shamsa Saleh touched on the council’s upcoming projects during the second half of the Expo 2020 Dubai period.

pride

Al-Marri expressed her pride in the UAE’s distinguished global position in the issue of women and gender balance, and said: “The council is currently in the stage of reaping the results of what has been worked on since its establishment 6 years ago, with the cooperation of all ministries and federal agencies with the objectives of the council and the global partnerships that it has worked on. Building it,” referring in this regard to the UAE’s ascension to the eighteenth rank globally and first in the Arab world in the “Gender Equality Report 2020” issued by the United Nations Development Program, achieving a qualitative leap by an average of 31 global positions from what it was in 2015 and exceeding the target time period. The Council, upon its establishment, worked on making the UAE the list of the best 25 countries in the world within the 2021 version of this report, and it also ranked first regionally in the World Bank report “Women, Business Activities and the Law 2021”, which monitors government efforts around the world to empower women economically through laws and policies and measures, in addition to achieving first place in the Arab world in the “Gender Gap Report 2021” of the World Economic Forum, and raising its performance to rank 72 globally in the Global Index A year for this important global report, advancing 48 places in one year, and achieving first place in the world in 4 sub-indicators within this report: parliamentary representation of women, literacy rate, gender ratio at birth, and the rate of girls’ enrollment in primary education.

Mona Al-Marri praised the tireless efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to establish gender balance in all sectors at the state level, and her Highness’s directives to work on reaching the list of the first countries in the world with these indicators, in order to achieve the vision and directives of our wise leadership and what is included in the new methodology of government work that It represents a comprehensive and integrated national framework for realizing major transformational projects and accelerating achievements.

She expressed her pride in the council signing a memorandum of understanding with the Expo 2020 Dubai office to represent the council the file of women and gender balance in this important global event, and under which it will be the main umbrella for events and activities related to this vital file, stressing that Expo 2020 Dubai represents an ideal occasion to introduce the successful Emirati experience. In supporting women and gender balance over the past fifty years, and exchanging experiences with countries and international organizations that have distinguished experiences in policies that support gender, which contributes to raising the country’s rank in global indicators and reaching it to the list of leading countries in this field.

Updates

During the meeting, Hanan Ahli reviewed the latest developments in the country’s performance in global reports, its achievements over the past years, and improvement initiatives to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness in the field of gender balance, stressing that there is a great opportunity to achieve better progress in the Gender Equality Report issued by the United Nations Development Program. She said: “The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center’s work team will work on preparing an action plan to achieve this as part of its efforts to support women’s data in other global reports, communicate about their indicators methodologies, and publicize the country’s achievements and women’s gains on the ground.

consequences

Huda Al-Hashemi presented the preliminary results of the gender balance index for 2020 at the level of the federal government according to the measurement framework currently approved, which includes 3 main axes: decision-making, education and experience, and the work environment, with proposals to add other axes that will be studied in the coming period The index will include a broader scope in the coming cycles, so that it will be applied at the level of local governments and other sectors, in addition to the banking sector category that was added in the last cycle.