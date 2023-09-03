The Emirates Food Security Council discussed ways to enhance agricultural and food sustainability initiatives in the country, develop work to support national food security, and identify methodologies for preparing and developing specifications for the food sector, within the framework of the Sustainability Year and the country’s preparations to host “COP28”.

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, confirmed that the UAE has been working for years to find solutions to food security challenges in order to increase agricultural production in a healthy, safe and sustainable manner, which creates an opportunity for an agricultural sector that contributes to meeting food needs now and in the future, and provides the national economy with new opportunities. .

She said, “The UAE has become one of the most important players in efforts to enhance global food security, especially with the announcement of the (COP28) program for food systems and agriculture, which puts double responsibility

We have to accelerate initiatives based on food systems, agriculture and climate action, through production and consumption, and addressing food loss and waste.”

During the meeting, the developments of the national committees’ plans, projects and initiatives of agricultural and food sustainability, locally and globally, were reviewed.