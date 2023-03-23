Under the directives of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairperson of the Emirates Food Bank Foundation, the Emirates Food Bank, affiliated to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives Foundation, announced Globalism; His initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan, which include providing three million meals from donations, in cooperation with partners. The initiative aims to manage surplus food and reduce its waste, and to deliver food to the largest number of those in need inside and outside the UAE, in addition to raising community awareness to reach zero food waste.

Dawoud Al-Hajri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Food Bank, said: “The bank’s initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan are a reflection of its lofty goal as a humanitarian system that elevates the value of feeding food, and a true embodiment of the values ​​of humanity, goodness and giving in the UAE, and its vision to achieve sustainability in all fields. The Emirates Food Bank, through its activities and initiatives, is to spread and consolidate these values ​​globally, through its vision and mission in planning and ensuring the management of surplus food and its delivery to beneficiaries locally and globally, and reducing its waste.

Al-Hajri added: “The initiatives during the month of Ramadan will enhance social responsibility between the bank, partners and community members, to collect financial and food donations and deliver them to the beneficiaries. It will also encourage an increase in volunteer work and participation in the bank’s business and activities, which will enhance the values ​​of brotherhood and goodness in society, and achieve the goal of these initiatives by delivering food to the largest possible segment and reducing its surplus.”

For her part, Manal Bin Yarouf, Chairperson of the Bank’s Business Steering Committee, said: “The Emirates Food Bank will work to collect three million meals, in coordination with all food companies, to count donations and transfer them to the bank, and then outside the country, in coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent. Coordination will also take place with those concerned in hotels and iftar tents to count surplus food, and to specify locations and times for transporting foodstuffs and meals to the bank and charities, in cooperation with delivery companies. The initiative aims to raise awareness of the importance of reducing food surpluses and distributing them optimally, and to contribute to the fight against hunger globally, by delivering food with high quality, and reducing its waste through integrated management of surplus food at all stages of collection and distribution.

The bank will determine the most important volunteer kitchens to participate in the initiative, the criteria and times for providing harees meals, and coordination with iftar tents to distribute meals, in addition to identifying volunteers participating in the distribution of meals. The bank will provide a mechanism to facilitate the donation of meals by families wishing to distribute them to the beneficiaries, as part of the community culture of the people.