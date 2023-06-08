Emirates Food Bank, in implementation of the directives of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairperson of the Emirates Food Bank Foundation, launched its strategic plan 2023-2027, aimed at Ensuring the sustainable development of the Bank’s activities, through long-term future planning, setting methodologies and visions aimed at achieving its strategic objectives, promoting the values ​​of giving and sustainability, and enhancing food security.

Dawood Al-Hajri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Food Bank, said: “The bank’s new strategic plan stems from a clear vision (a sustainable and world-leading bank), and a message based on optimal planning for managing food surpluses, and its goal is to achieve food security, and keep pace with the future directions of the UAE in supporting sustainable development values.” And in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in establishing the concepts of wise dealing with the blessing of food, which is one of the most important features of civilized society and its advancement, and in a way that embodies the values ​​of goodness and giving in the UAE, And in implementation of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, in working to provide sustainable plans for the bank, which ensure the provision and provision of food to beneficiaries in various parts of the world ».

He added, “The new strategic plan reflects the lofty goal of the bank as an integrated humanitarian system that raises the value of feeding food, and delivering it to the largest number of beneficiaries locally and globally with high quality, within a tight and sustainable institutional framework, and its established institutional values: humanity, giving, sustainability, and social responsibility.” And this is a continuation of the successful march that the bank started as part of its strategy to secure food for the beneficiaries.

The bank’s new strategic plan aims to keep pace with future directions to ensure sustainability in its field by supporting local farmers and reaching 100% of the partnership with them, and expanding strategic partnerships with food establishments, companies and hotels to donate surplus food and reduce its waste.

The plan also aims to promote digital transformation that ensures easy access to the largest number of beneficiaries and donors, in addition to contributing to supporting the circular economy and environmental sustainability by reducing food waste by 30% by 2027, diverting the surplus from the landfill path, and expanding global and regional reach. To the largest number of beneficiaries globally.

Over the past years, the Emirates Food Bank has achieved a number of important achievements, as the number of surplus food meals distributed to beneficiaries during the period from 2017 to 2023 reached more than 55 million meals, equivalent to an amount of 55 thousand tons that were preserved from waste and converted into Meals were distributed to the beneficiaries, while the number of the bank’s strategic partnerships with food establishments, hotels, restaurants, hypermarkets, central kitchens and charities reached more than 200 strategic partners.

The bank organized more than 290 activities, including campaigns, workshops and awareness programs, since its launch until the end of last year, with the aim of promoting the concept of continuous giving and preserving grace, and raising awareness of various segments of society, including youth, strategic partners, volunteers and children, on the importance of managing surplus food, in addition to the presence of several local branches. of the bank in the country.

In addition, the Emirates Food Bank signed five memorandums of understanding with regional food banks to exchange expertise, information and experiences, and to enhance future cooperation, in order to preserve surplus food, reduce its waste, apply health and food safety standards for surplus food, and train volunteers on storage and preservation of surplus food. and deliver them to the deserving families.

And Emirates Food Bank initiatives succeeded during the last month of Ramadan in distributing more than 5.1 million meals to those who are eligible, which reached 495 thousand and 197 families, and two million and 628 thousand and 413 workers inside and outside the UAE, while the number of volunteers in implementing the initiatives reached more than 720 volunteers, in Evidence of the growing awareness of the importance of the message that the bank carries and seeks to achieve with the participation of community members.

The bank also participated in the UAE’s national initiative “Bridges of Goodness”, which was launched by the state to provide relief to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, as it succeeded in delivering 292 tons and 700 kilograms of food to the Emirates Red Crescent as relief campaigns sent to those in need there, as part of its efforts to provide food to the needy. The global level in coordination with partners.

The bank was also able, through campaigns and in partnership with the private sector, to divert more than 908 thousand kilograms of food from the landfill path, benefit from edible foods and recycle those unfit for human consumption, in addition to producing 73 tons of fertilizer by recycling 367 thousand and 409 kilograms of food waste. , which contributed to reducing carbon emissions by 2,306,687 kg, which is equivalent to planting 96,112 trees.

• With the slogan of a sustainable and world-leading bank, the bank seeks to support citizen farmers and expand strategic partnerships that stimulate the donation of surplus food and reduce its waste.

• 55 million meals were distributed to beneficiaries during the period from 2017 to 2023.