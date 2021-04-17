Dubai (WAM)

Under the directives of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Emirates Food Bank, the bank launched a campaign to distribute 50 thousand meals and food baskets to support Individuals in need and needy families in the UAE during the blessed month of Ramadan, in cooperation with the “Dubai Municipality”, which will oversee the campaign operations, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai and the application of “myself”.

The meals that will be collected will be used through the smart application «Myself», while ensuring all the health and safety conditions of food that are applied, and redistributing them to the beneficiaries, in cooperation with the charities accredited in the country, and also through direct distribution through the bank after it is confirmed Its validity for consumption, as it is intended that the distribution be completed within five hours only, which will achieve a new world record in this field.

Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Jumah Al Maktoum said: “This campaign comes as part of the UAE’s ongoing and inspiring humanitarian march for all, and it expresses the originality of the Emirati society and its noble values, and the advancement of the integrated social and cultural system that is a fundamental pillar of good efforts in our country.” Her Highness added: “The UAE is a symbol of benevolence, generosity and tolerance, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the knight of giving and the maker of hope, and we learned from him how to keep hands extended for good, and that helping others is a high moral duty and commitment that cannot be violated, and that the values ​​of love are among the children. This kind, generous country will remain a title for the advancement and sympathy of the people of the Emirates, stressing that the doors of goodness in the blessed month of Ramadan are many, and perhaps the greatest of them is feeding food, revealing the causes of compassion, and providing aid to the oppressed.

She said: “We want the abundance of the UAE’s good to reach every needy person, and this contribution represents a blessed opportunity to allow everyone – citizens and residents – to be effective and influential partners in implementing this charitable and humanitarian approach as well as contributing to achieving the goals of the National Food Security Strategy by reducing food waste. And take advantage of its surplus. ” This campaign comes in the blessed month of Ramadan in keeping with the spirit of the holy month with all its values ​​of compassion and solidarity with needy groups and includes providing ready meals and food baskets containing the basic nutritional requirements. The «Dubai Municipality» will collect food, preserve and store it in a network of refrigerated sites in several locations within the country with the application of the highest standards of food safety and health, while the implementation and distribution of meals will be carried out in cooperation with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai and volunteers, in addition to the Emirates Food Bank team. . As part of its intense activity during the holy month, the Emirates Food Bank launched several initiatives, among them an initiative to enable individuals through the smart “Noon” application to donate food parcels or baskets, which are mostly dry foodstuffs, in addition to an initiative that will be implemented in cooperation with The Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the Culture and Arts Authority. Individuals will be empowered to donate one of the two types of food baskets available through the smart “Talabat” application, as is the case with the “Amazon” application.

Excess nutritional components

Through the initiative of Old El Paso, a company specializing in food products, a temporary smart application will be developed that enables individuals to create recipes from food ingredients in excess of their need, and publish them through the application, which in turn will donate a food package for each recipe that is published.