The Emirates Food Bank of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation announced that, under the directives and follow-up of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President the highest for the Emirates Food Bank Foundation; During the holy month of Ramadan, the Bank’s initiatives succeeded in distributing 5,104,398 meals to those who were eligible, achieving an increase of more than 70% over the target number of three million meals.

The bank stated that the food contributions and meals included food parcels containing raw materials, which were used to prepare 2,535,440 cooked meals from food establishments and the “Your Haresk on Us” initiative, and were distributed daily to those fasting during the month of Ramadan, with the aim of managing surplus food and reducing its waste, and delivering food. To the largest number of those in need, as well as raising community awareness to reach zero food waste.

The number of beneficiaries of the Bank’s initiatives during the holy month reached more than 5.1 million people, including 495,197 families and 2,628,413 workers inside and outside the UAE, and more than 720 volunteers participated in the implementation of the initiatives. The bank also succeeded in delivering 292.7 tons of food to the Emirates Red Crescent as relief campaigns, which were sent to beneficiaries in Syria and Turkey who were affected by the recent earthquakes in both countries, and as part of its efforts to provide food at the global level in coordination with partners.

Noble values

His Excellency Dawood Al-Hajri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Food Bank Foundation, said: “The Emirates Food Bank’s initiatives during the month of Ramadan achieved its goals by managing surplus food and reducing its waste, securing high-quality food and food and delivering it to the largest number of beneficiaries inside and outside the UAE, including for that We are proud that the results of the initiatives have exceeded their basic targets by more than 70%, and these results reflect the depth and originality of the values ​​of benevolence, benevolence and feeding food in the Emirati society, as well as the human, charitable and social values ​​inherent in the souls of the UAE. community members, which the bank is keen to consolidate and spread globally.”

Al-Hajri added: “The Food Bank operates within a humanitarian framework and approach by planning and ensuring the management of surplus food in cooperation with partners, charitable organizations, donors and volunteers. to those who deserve it.”

Continuous coordination

For her part, Manal Bin Yarouf, Chairman of the Business Steering Committee at the bank, said: “The bank was able to achieve these results and exceed its targets for the blessed month of Ramadan as a result of the hard work of the work teams, in addition to the continuous coordination with partners, charitable and social organizations, food institutions and companies, and various events from hotels.” Restaurants and delivery companies, to count the donations, prepare them, and then transfer them to the bank or charities in order to distribute them to the beneficiaries.

In addition, the bank was able to implement and organize 21 awareness programs for community members and volunteers during the month of Ramadan.

Many food establishments and companies contributed to the provision of meals, most notably the UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers Group with approximately 510,000 meals, the Chalhoup Group with approximately 333,360 meals, while fruit and vegetable merchants contributed with approximately 892,358 meals.

Recycle surplus food

The bank cooperated with recycling companies within the framework of partnership with the private sector, to recycle food that is not suitable for human consumption if it is damaged, as it was able to divert 908,145 kilograms of food from the landfill path during the holy month of Ramadan, which included 367,409 kilograms of food waste that was returned It was recycled, exceeding the target of 200,000 kilograms, and converted into 73,482 kilograms of organic fertilizer. While an estimated amount of 540,736 kilograms of surplus food was distributed. Thus, the Bank succeeded in reducing carbon emissions by 2,306,687 kilograms, which is equivalent to planting 96,112 trees.

Agreements and partnerships

The Emirates Food Bank has concluded 6 agreements and partnership contracts with several entities, including the National Food Loss and Waste Reduction Initiative (NAIMA), Chin Chin, LG, Goumbook, CALO, and ReLoop. .

The bank’s initiatives during the month of Ramadan aimed at raising awareness of the importance of reducing surplus food and distributing it optimally, and reducing its waste through integrated management of surplus food at all stages of collection and distribution. It also contributed to enhancing social responsibility between the bank, partners and community members, to collect financial and food donations and deliver them to the beneficiaries, and to increase volunteer work and participation in the bank’s work and activities.