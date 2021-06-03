The Emirates Food Bank announced the distribution of 27,362 tons of food to beneficiaries since its establishment in early 2017 until the end of last year, of which 9,086 tons were last year.

Daoud Al-Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, Vice Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Trustees, said: “The Emirates Food Bank works within an integrated system that ensures the cooperation and participation of stakeholders, including donors, regulatory bodies, humanitarian and voluntary associations, and coordinating bodies, to ensure that the bank performs its mission with the highest levels of efficiency,” referring to the conclusion of agreements And partnerships with the concerned authorities in the hospitality sector and the food industry in the country, such as restaurants, hotels, food factories, farms, caterers, suppliers, and supermarkets.

He added that the system focuses on distributing meals to target groups inside and outside the country, in coordination with a network of local and international humanitarian and charitable institutions.

Al-Hajri revealed the opening of six new branches for the Emirates Food Bank, including three branches in Dubai, a branch in Ajman, and another in Umm Al Quwain, in addition to a branch in Ras Al Khaimah.

The bank is studying an ambitious plan for expansion in preparation for the opening of other branches covering various regions and emirates of the country.

The number of refrigerators for collecting surplus food reached 144, distributed in different regions across the country, including 84 in Dubai.

And he indicated that food is collected through sterilized transport vehicles prepared to receive and transport food, and food shipments are often received from donor institutions to a branch of the Emirates Food Bank to be distributed within a specific work mechanism, pointing out that the bank’s activity is not limited to within the country, but extends to Outside it, too, where some food parcels were recently sent to sister countries.

Dubai Municipality has provided a guide for institutions and entities concerned with the hospitality sector and the food industry within the Emirates Food Bank system, explaining the health and food safety standards that must be followed in dealing with meals donated to the bank.

