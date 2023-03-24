The Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Financial Institute, Khalid Muhammad Balaami, witnessed the signing ceremony of 8 memorandums of understanding between the Institute and entities from the government and private sectors, international companies, universities and academies aimed at enhancing cooperation, exchanging knowledge and experiences, developing the skills of young cadres and national competencies, and accelerating the implementation of Emiratisation programs in the financial sector.

The ceremony included the signing of memorandums of understanding with each of the Executive Office to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, the Emirates Human Resources Development Council, Al Etihad Credit Bureau, the Fujairah Government Excellence Program, Oracle, Paris II Pantheon Asas University, and the Taiwan Banking Academy.

These memorandums come within the Emirates Financial Institute’s strategy aimed at training national cadres and implementing Emiratisation plans in the financial sector in the country and to achieve the objectives of the Emiratisation program in the financial sector “Ithra”, which is part of the UAE Central Bank’s initiative to empower human resources in the financial sector.

Khaled Mohammed Balama said that the signing of memorandums of understanding between the Emirates Financial Institute and local and international entities comes as part of the institute’s commitment to the Emiratisation agenda to support the development of the financial sector in the country and achieve plans and strategies aimed at training young national cadres and qualifying them with modern skills and global expertise necessary to lead the financial sector and other sectors in the field. The state, in line with the directives of the wise leadership, to localize this vital sector.

He added, “With blindness, these memorandums contribute to enhancing employment opportunities for UAE nationals and developing their skills in vital areas such as technology, finance, accounting, auditing, combating money laundering, and others. We constantly strive to strengthen local and global partnerships aimed at qualifying national cadres and preparing future Emirati leaders in the banking and insurance sectors to ensure strengthening the country’s position as a center.” Advanced global finance.

For her part, Noura Al Balushi, Acting Director General of the Emirates Financial Institute, said that after the announcement of the 2023-2026 strategy and the launch of the institute’s new identity and name, the signing of memorandums of understanding is a testament to the efforts of the Emirates Financial Institute to expand its network of relations and accelerate its cooperation with actors in the financial industry in the UAE, noting that these partnerships What we have done today will enable us to carry out our mission of empowering Emiratis with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in this dynamic and growing sector.

Hamid Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office for Countering Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, confirmed that the UAE applies an approach that relies on evidence-based practices to develop policies and assess risks based on the most prominent and latest research in order to ensure effectiveness, noting the memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Financial Institute, which is a leading research center in the country. In the Middle East, he enjoys a distinguished reputation in the field of high-quality studies. We will participate in conducting research that will enhance our knowledge in areas useful to those working to achieve the national action plan in the country, and we will also exchange information to build experience among our partners in combating financial crimes.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, Hamad Sayyah Al Mazrouei, said that this cooperation with the Emirates Financial Institute shows our commitment to promoting economic growth and development in the long term by combining professional resources and expertise, and we realize the importance of partnerships between the government and private sectors in achieving our mission where we work. To create employment opportunities for UAE nationals in the financial sector and explore areas with high potential for innovation, applied research and skills development, pointing out that cooperation with the Emirates Financial Institute will contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the financial sector in the UAE and contribute to supporting the country’s vision to build a diversified economy based on Knowledge.

Abdul Aziz Al-Falahi, General Supervisor of Employment at the UAE Human Resources Development Council, said that the memorandum aims to develop and implement specialized programs in the financial field and achieve optimal utilization of national competencies. Through the agreement, we aim to be part of efforts to achieve the five national priorities.

Marwan Lutfi, CEO of Al-Etihad Credit Bureau, indicated that the memorandum provides for the implementation of an awareness campaign for the banking and financial sector, in addition to training and qualifying national cadres in various functional specializations. We are confident that this partnership will lead to mutual benefits and growth opportunities in the banking and financial sector in the country.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Kaabi, Director General of the Fujairah Government Excellence Program, said, “We are pleased to work with the Emirates Financial Institute to develop cooperation opportunities that will help accelerate and support the country’s plans to create a digital economy, promote human capital development, as well as strengthen the finance sector in the UAE.”