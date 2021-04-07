The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa affirmed that taking the “new Corona” (Covid-19) vaccine through syringes (needles) during the day in Ramadan does not spoil the fast, does not affect its health, and does not diminish the wages of the fasting person, because it is not one of the things that break the fast stipulated nor in its meaning. The recipient of the vaccine has considerable pain or hardship due to the injection, so there is nothing wrong with him breaking his fast and he has to make up for it.

The Council issued a statement on some of the jurisprudential developments related to the month of Ramadan, which it discussed during its third meeting for the year 2021, as it emphasized what was stated in Fatwa No. (11) for the year 2020, that it is necessary to adhere to the following matters: All groups and segments of society must fully adhere to all health instructions And regulations issued by the competent authorities in the state, in addition to taking all necessary measures to prevent the transmission and spread of the disease, and it is not permissible to violate it in any way, and it is legally prohibited for everyone who has been infected with this disease or suspected of being infected with it, to attend public places, or go to The mosque is required to attend group prayers, Friday, Eid, or Taraweeh prayers, and it must take all necessary precautions by entering it into quarantine, and adhering to the treatment prescribed by the health authorities in the state, so that it does not contribute to transmitting the disease to others, and whoever does otherwise is sinful and is legally punished.

The Council called on everyone to cooperate with the efforts made by our government, by expediting the taking of vaccination doses at the specified time, while maintaining full commitment to all preventive and precautionary measures directed by the health authorities, pointing out that leniency in using the vaccine for those who are prepared for this may expose its owner to sin , Given that it may cause the disease to infect others with the ability to prevent it or reduce its harm.

The Council also called on everyone to fully adhere to the preventive measures, after the competent authorities authorized the establishment of Tarawih prayers in the mosques, the most important of which is the wearing of the muzzle, and the achievement of physical spacing between the worshipers, and the Council also calls on all worshipers not to disrupt the roads adjacent to the mosques by bedding for prayer unless they have been prepared for that For the safety of the worshipers, and to prevent harm to passers-by, they are the ones with the right to the road. The Council recommended all the imams of mosques to reduce prayer, following the Prophet’s guidance to make people lighten, and in implementation of the preventive measures directed by the competent authorities.

The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa encourages worshipers who are active in praying in their homes – especially the elderly, citizens and residents, and those with chronic diseases or weak immunity – to live the Sunnah of performing Tarawih prayers in their homes, through their prayers in congregation with their household, or individually, and they have the reward of Taraweeh In full, God Almighty willing.

The Council urges all those wishing to obtain the great reward that God has made for the fasting person to adhere to the procedures directed by the competent authorities, by providing their meals through the competent official charities, which will be an agent for the benefactors in the delivery of breakfast meals for those who are fasting, in accordance with preventive and precautionary measures. That take into account health controls, and reduce the chances of spreading the disease among people.

Eid prayers can be performed in homes

The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa said that the Eid prayer is a confirmed Sunnah, and it is correct to perform it in homes when needed, and therefore if the concerned authorities consider that the public interest requires not setting them up in mosques, then these instructions must be adhered to and not gathered to establish them, but rather that the person performs it in congregation with his family Without a sermon, or alone.

Fatwas

The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa confirmed that:

Sharia must comply with the health and regulatory instructions issued by the competent authorities.

– It is forbidden by Sharia to be infected with the Coronavirus, or suspected of being infected with it, from attending public places.

Negligence in using the vaccine to those who are ready for it, exposes its owner to sin because it may cause harm to others.

The council called for adherence to preventive measures in Tarawih prayers, the most important of which is wearing a muzzle and physical distancing.





