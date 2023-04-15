The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa issued a statement regarding the ruling if the Eid coincides with a Friday, indicating that the issue of establishing Friday prayers if it coincides with the day of Eid is a controversial issue among scholars, and what the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa issues is the establishment of each of them at its time and according to its Sunnah.

Below is the text of the statement.

“In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds, and the best prayer and the most complete salutation, upon our Master Muhammad, and upon all his family and companions, and after:

Since the committee for investigating the crescent of Eid Al-Fitr will meet – God willing – with sunset on Thursday 29 / Ramadan / 1444 AH corresponding to 20 / April / 2023 CE, in order to investigate the crescent of the month of Shawwal; It is expected that Friday, corresponding to April 21, 2023 AD, will be the day of Eid Al-Fitr, and scientific studies carried out by accredited astronomical observatories have suggested that. On the ruling on Friday prayers if Eid and Friday meet on one day, the Council issued the following statement:

First: We ask God Almighty to bless us for what remains of the blessed month of Ramadan, and to help us in it to fast, pray, and do righteous deeds, and to grant us success to pray the Night of Decree in faith and in hope of reward, and to make us among His accepted servants.

Second: The issue of establishing Friday prayers if it coincides with the day of Eid is a matter of contention among scholars, and what the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa issues is the establishment of each of them at its time and according to its Sunnah. This is due to the following legal evidence:

1. The words of God Almighty: (O you who believe, when we would like to pray on the day of the group, then seek to the remembrance of God, and the one who is good for you) [الجمعة: 9].

The reasoning was that the verse was commanded to strive for the Friday prayer when the call for it is called, and it is general in all days, and it is not permissible to single it out except with valid evidence to single out the generality of this definitive text.

2. عن النعمان بن بشير رضي الله عنه قال: “كَانَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ ﷺ قْرَأُ فِي الْعِيدَيْنِ وَفِي الْجُمُعَةِ بِسَبِّحِ اسْمَ رَبِّكَ الْأَعْلَى وَهَلْ أَتَاكَ حَدِيثُ الْغَاشِيَةِ؛ قَالَ: وَإِذَا اجْتَمَعَ الْعِيدُ وَالْجُمُعَةُ فِي يَوْمٍ وَاحِدٍ يَقْرَأُ بِهِمَا أَيْضًا فِي الصَّلَاتَيْنِ” .

This stipulates that the Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, was committed to the two prayers, praying each of them on time, and it was not reported at all that he did not pray the Friday prayer because he performed the Eid prayer.

3. The Friday prayer is one of the greatest obligations of Islam, and it is the only prayer in which the scholars are unanimously agreed that attending it in congregation is an individual obligation on the person charged with it if he has no excuse that allows him to fail to perform it. And among the legally established rules of jurisprudence is that the imposition is not forfeited if it is of a lower rank in the ruling of the Sharia.

4. What the Emirates Council for Shari’a Fatwa issued is the saying of the majority of scholars, and it is well-known in the Malik school of thought, and it was the view of Abu Hanifa and Al-Shafi’i, and it is a narration on the authority of Ahmed.

5. The legal evidence contained in the guidance of the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, regarding the permission for those who attended the Eid prayer to pray the noon prayer instead of the Friday prayer, was not absent from what was chosen by the council according to what was done and the evidence favored it. In this, we refer to its places in the books of jurisprudence and explanations of the hadith, bearing in mind that whoever takes the other saying of the scholars who saw the concession to leave the Friday prayer for the one who prays the Eid prayer and prays the noon prayer instead of it, then there is no sin on him in that, and if he performs the Friday prayer taking determination, then it is preferable. A way out of the dispute and Asthabh of the original.

Third: The Emirates Council for Legal Fatwa calls on all Muslims, whose souls have risen, their souls have risen, and they have been equipped with piety and faith, to take the holiday as a great opportunity to uphold ties of kinship, reconcile relations, achieve peace, and spread harmony with all people. On orphans, widows and the needy, in order to complete our joy on Eid.

Fourth: The Emirates Council for Legal Fatwa turns to God Almighty in these virtuous days to restore these happy occasions to the UAE leadership and people, the Arab and Muslim societies, and the whole world with goodness, right, and blessings. Stability has been achieved, peace has spread, and prosperity has prevailed among all nations and peoples.