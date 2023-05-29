The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa held its second meeting for the year 2023, chaired by His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Council, and in the presence of the honorable members.

The meeting reviewed the most important achievements made during the last period, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan, and reviewed the action plan that it prepared to implement Cabinet Resolution No. (26) of 2023 regarding administrative penalties for practicing Sharia fatwas in the country without a permit or license from the Council, in addition to reviewing On the proposal for a policy of permitting and licensing legal fatwa practitioners in the country, and reviewed the most prominent initiatives that will be implemented during the Hajj season and Eid Al-Adha, in addition to some general fatwas included in the agenda.

During the meeting, His Excellency the President of the Council thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, for receiving the Emirates Council for Legal Fatwa at Qasr Al Watan. This is to present the work of the Council to His Highness and to take his views and generous guidance on it, which represents an incentive for the Council and its members to continue giving in the service of religion, the country and the leadership.

His Highness praised the efforts, initiatives and achievements of the Council during the past period, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan, in light of the great support of our wise leadership. Where the imprint of the Council was distinctive and its participation beneficial to the community, whether it was through media meetings, practical scientific publications, or direct services to the public, pointing out that what distinguishes the work in the Council is the spirit of one team, and the distinguished response of its members and scientific and administrative cadres.

For his part, the Director General of the Council, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Dari, confirmed that the initiatives that were launched and the achievements that were achieved would not have achieved the desired goals without the continuous support of our wise leadership, stressing that the Council is very keen to pursue the achievement of its desired goals effectively by launching more initiatives and programs that are consistent with With its strategy aimed at ensuring moderation in legal fatwas, unifying its fatwa reference and governance, and forming a religious reference based on scientific and national foundations in the country, in a way that enhances the confidence of community members in fatwas in the UAE.

The meeting reviewed the action plan prepared by the Council to implement the honorable Council of Ministers Resolution No. (26) of 2023 regarding the administrative penalties that will be imposed on violators of the Resolution establishing the Council No. (31) of 2017 and its amendments. The Council also reviewed the proposal for the policy of authorization and licensing of legal fatwa practitioners in the country, and formed a committee to discuss it and submit its recommendations at the next meeting.

The meeting’s agenda touched on some general fatwas presented to the council, in addition to its preparations for the Hajj season and the blessed Eid al-Adha for the year (1444 AH -2023), by discussing issues that need to unify and control the legal fatwa regarding them during the season, in a way that enhances the facilitation of the country’s pilgrims during the season. Performing Hajj rituals.