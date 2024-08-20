Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Emirates and The Football Association have announced a four-year extension to their partnership agreement, which will see the world’s most prestigious domestic cup competition continue to be known as the Emirates FA Cup until 2028.

The partnership between Emirates and The FA Cup will run for four years from the start of the 2024/25 season, underlining Emirates’ commitment to its partnership with The FA’s flagship competition, which has been running since 2015 and has resulted in many years of successful collaboration.

Each season, more than 700 clubs and 10,000 players compete across ten tiers of English football in the historic competition, which culminates in the final at Wembley Stadium. Over the course of the 2023/24 season, the FA Cup was watched by more than 96 million people, with the final between Manchester City and Manchester United attracting more than eight million viewers. The global appeal of the competition continues, with matches broadcast in more than 200 countries around the world.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said: “The Emirates FA Cup has witnessed many unforgettable sporting moments over the years, bringing communities together through the power of football. We are proud of our long-standing partnership with The FA, and of this prestigious and historic tournament that is passionately followed by football fans around the world.”

“The extension of this partnership underscores Emirates’ unwavering commitment to supporting football at all levels, and we look forward to connecting more fans from around the world with their favourite teams, and allowing them to experience the magic of the Emirates FA Cup,” he added.

“Emirates has been a valued partner of the FA Cup for nearly a decade and we are delighted to extend this partnership once again,” said Mark Bullingham, FA Chief Executive. “It has grown significantly over the years and their commitment to the tournament has had a positive impact on English football. Their global reach helps us share the magic of the Cup and its unique stories with fans around the world. Their continued investment in the Emirates FA Cup helps to provide funding for all levels of English football.”