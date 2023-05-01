Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Emirates Lunar Exploration Mission team began working on the new Rashid 2 explorer as part of a new attempt to reach the moon, after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the start of the new mission, as the explorer developed Rashid 1 is a team of Emirati engineers, experts and researchers at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, and the design and construction was carried out with 100% national efforts.

The UAE project to explore the moon stems from scientific objectives, which include developing robotic technologies for exploration vehicle systems, studying new sites for the first time on the surface of the moon, in addition to studying and analyzing dust, and conducting tests to study several aspects, including lunar soil, thermal properties of surface structures, and the lunar photoelectric sphere, measurements of plasma, optoelectronics and dust particles over the illuminated part of the lunar surface.

The Emirates project to explore the moon is part of the new strategy launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center 2021-2031, as the project includes the development and launch of the first Emirati lunar explorer, so that the UAE will be the fourth country in the world to participate in lunar exploration missions for scientific purposes after the United States of America and the Soviet Union. , previously, and China, and the first Arab country to carry out a space mission to explore the surface of the moon through an explorer that was designed and developed by a team of 50 Emirati engineers, experts and researchers at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, of whom 40% are women.

The engineers of the Emirates mission to explore the moon work between a team specialized in building the engineering structure of the explorer, another responsible for communications, a third specialized in managing engineering and hazards, and another responsible for thermal and imaging systems, and other important new disciplines in this regard.

The mission team was trained on their roles, the work of the devices, and identification of the data of their results. They also worked on studying and preparing operations and scenarios, gaining experience through the first mission, and working on preparing the second mission, which was announced. The preparations also included simulating the output of the communication antenna that activates the power and capacity of communication, which is removed Shortly after landing on the surface of the moon, in order to ensure that the communication network works, up to the preparations for landing the explorer on the surface of the moon and its transfer, which qualifies the work team for any delay in communication that may occur due to the time difference between the earth and the moon, in addition to simulating taking pictures in these operations Engineers test the upgraded camera sequence and verify the processed images.

Scientific targets

The mission of “Explorer Rashid 1” included scientific targets that would answer the question: Why is the UAE seeking to explore the moon? Which includes testing new technologies on its surface, which is characterized by a harsher environment than that of Mars and its proximity to the planet, and contributing to building a sustainable human presence on it, in addition to the experiments that are conducted on the surface of the moon paving the way for launching manned exploration missions to Mars, leading to the answer to the question. Scientific questions related to how the solar system and planet Earth were formed.

Explorer Rashid 1

The Emirati explorer Rashid 1, weighing about 10 kilograms, was distinguished by a number of high-quality and efficient features and technical specifications, including 3D cameras, a suspension system, advanced sensor and communication systems, in addition to an external structure and solar panels to provide it with energy. The explorer was scheduled to operate by relying on solar energy panels, as it included 4 cameras moving vertically and horizontally, which included two basic cameras, a microscope camera, and a thermal imaging camera, in addition to sensors and systems equipped to analyze the properties of soil, dust, radioactive and electrical activities, and rocks on the moon’s surface. It included a system to enhance the efficiency of adhesion of the explorer’s wheels to the surface of the moon, and to facilitate the process of overcoming natural barriers, and a solid structure to protect devices and engines from temperature changes. The explorer Rashid 1 was one of the most advanced vehicles for lunar exploration trips and was distinguished by high-quality and efficient technical specifications, as it was equipped with 3D cameras, a suspension system, advanced sensor and communication systems, an external structure and solar panels to provide it with energy, while it carries 4 cameras that move vertically and horizontally, including two main cameras. , a microscope camera, and a thermal imaging camera, in addition to sensors and systems equipped to analyze the properties of soil, dust, radioactive and electrical activities, and rocks on the lunar surface.