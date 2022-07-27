The “Emirates Experts” program will start receiving applications for the third batch of the program in a number of major disciplines until the beginning of next month.

The UAE Experts Program for Emiratis provides participants with the experience and knowledge that will enable them to achieve a tangible impact in developing the basic social and economic sectors in line with the UAE Centennial strategy.

In its third installment, the program focuses on unleashing the promising potential of 15 Emirati professionals in three key sectors: economic development, social development, sustainability and infrastructure.

The program works to develop the skills of Emirati specialists who possess the skills and talents necessary to accelerate sustainable economic and social growth, and improve the global competitiveness of the UAE. Culture and heritage are an important supporter of the protection of Emirati traditions and antiquities, and education is a vital element that helps in accessing the knowledge economy.

Under the Economic Development category, candidates can submit applications in the areas of economic development, science, advanced research, technology and innovation, aerospace, media, creative industries, tourism, retail and lifestyle.

As for the social development category, Emiratis working in the fields of culture, heritage, education, health, welfare, community development, social services, and government policies and services can submit their applications for participation.

Specialized experts working in the areas of environment, climate change, mobility, logistics, energy, renewables, food and water security can submit applications in the Sustainability and Infrastructure category.

Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, Director of the Emirates Experts Program and CEO of the Emirates Foundation, said: “We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, for his great support for quality programs that serve the country’s development goals,” noting that the program seeks to achieve these goals. By providing an exceptional opportunity for promising Emirati professionals seeking to develop their career paths, and with a dynamic personality, the program qualifies them to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the nation and contribute to achieving the vision of our wise leadership.”

He added: “The program has completed two successful courses so far, during which it has proven its ability to accelerate the development of leadership skills and technical capabilities of the brightest experts in many sectors, which helped to consolidate our goal of building a distinguished knowledge economy and strengthening the country’s position as a global center for innovation.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

