The Emirates Foundation for School Education stated that in the event that the electronic ticket cannot be issued to the student to perform the electronic test, during the end-of-semester exam period, he is transferred to the “compensatory period”, and this procedure takes place after ensuring that he is registered correctly. In the guide to preparing schools for the third semester exams and the compensatory period for the academic year 2022-2023, the Foundation stated that in the event that the student obtains a ticket to enter the electronic test (the electronic ticket), but he cannot start the test, and a message appears to him “There is no scheduled electronic test.” It is necessary to verify the validity of the ticket, exam material and date, and then accurately enter the login link and password printed on the ticket.

In the event that the student’s exam session was interrupted during the performance of the electronic test due to a technical failure or network outage, and he was unable to enter the test again after addressing the cause of the interruption, the administrator or technician in the school of the student with the problem must change the computer, so that the student enters again using the entry ticket. previous e-mail so that he can complete the exam. And the guide indicated what the student must do in the event that two tickets appear to him, one A and the other C, in order to perform the electronic test. according to the approved examination schedule. On the other hand, the institution has adopted the mechanisms for calculating the final average and its controls, and the grades of twelfth students at the end of the current academic year 2022-2023, as they are calculated according to the weights of the three semesters, for the formative and summative assessment approved in the National Assessment Standards Guide.

And it stated, through the student evaluation policy and examination controls (this May issue), that the student’s average is extracted from dividing the total by the number of group A subjects, at a time when group B subjects are subject to unified central assessments, and assessment by letters and have no grades, and are not included in the total. She explained that the grade distribution scale differs according to the educational track and appears at the bottom of the certificate. She emphasized that students in the first and second grades are not subject to central tests and evaluation by the teacher. While the third and fourth grades undergo final exams in the three semesters, according to weights determined by 30% for the first semester (20% formative and 10% final), and 35% for the second semester (15% for formative and 20% for final), as well as 35% for the third semester (1). (15% for the formative and 20% for the final exam), according to developments in the evaluation policy. She confirmed the assessment of students of determination by the subject teacher, in coordination with the special education teacher in the school, so that the exam is prepared according to the individual educational plan. As for students of determination who follow an individualized educational plan, “adaptation/adaptation,” they take the same electronic exam prepared for the rest of the students.