The Policy Guide for Student Performance Assessment and Examination Application for the academic year 2022-2023 defines the evaluation system for students of the third cycle (grades ninth to 12th), in the subjects of group (A), which include mathematics, Arabic and English languages, science, Islamic education, social studies and health sciences, where they are distributed The weights of the assessments for the three semesters are 30% in the first semester (10% for the formative test, and 20% for the final), while in the second and third semesters, the weight of the assessments is 35% for each chapter (10% for the formative test, and 25% for the final one).

The guide showed that the total weight of the formative test for the subjects of group (A) is 30%, or for the final test it is 70%.

The guide, which was recently adopted by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, clarified three procedures for evaluating the third cycle student in the subjects of Group (A), which are firstly the formative evaluation, which is determined by central criteria that include several things, including application controls, monitoring and evaluation weight, and secondly the final evaluation, which is central tests for subjects Group (A), and is applied according to a timed programming that is announced during the three semesters, and the exam is applied in paper or electronic format, and thirdly, students of determination are evaluated according to the needs and status of each case based on the individual educational plan.

As for the subjects of Group (B) for the third cycle students, which include computing, creative design and innovation CCDI, arts, physical and health education, business administration and languages, the weight of the assessments for the formative test for the sum of the three semesters is 70%, and the weight of the closing test is 30%, and the assessment is The formative assessment is defined by central criteria, while the summative assessment is determined in each semester according to specific criteria, and is circulated to schools.

The guide mentioned the method of calculating the student’s grade in the certificate of completion of the study for the 12th grade, focusing on five procedures, namely that the grade of the subject at the end of the academic year is calculated from the weights of the three semesters of the formative and final assessments, and that the total student grades are the grades obtained from the subjects of group (A) Which appear in the form of letters and numbers, and the student’s average is extracted from dividing the total by the number of subjects in group (A),

The subjects of group (B) are also subject to unified central assessments, and the assessment is in letters, not in degrees, and is not included in the total, and the scale of grade distribution varies according to the educational path and appears at the bottom of the certificate.

The exams will start at the end of the first semester of the current academic year, on the fifth of next December, and the exams will continue until the ninth of the same month.