The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the transition to a “virtual” distance education system, during the first two weeks of the second semester, and the attendance of the educational, technical and administrative staff, under the directives of the Ministry of Education and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The Foundation explained that converting the study to a “remote” system includes government schools and their kindergartens, at the state level.

She stressed the need to take the necessary measures and measures to ensure the safety of students and educational cadres and to raise the levels of work in the safe return to schools protocol, in cooperation with the competent authorities, stressing the need for educational and technical cadres to remain present in schools during the same period (the first two weeks of the second semester).

On the other hand, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority reported the continuity of face-to-face education in private schools in Dubai for the second semester, with the cessation of collective classroom and extra-curricular activities, as well as the prevention of gatherings and school trips, and the closure of canteens for the first two weeks of the semester.

The approved package of procedures and instructions coincides with the Dubai government’s keenness to ensure the highest levels of readiness for private schools in Dubai to receive students at the beginning of the new academic year, within a framework of positive cooperation between the various elements of the educational community, emphasizing the need for prior consultation between private schools, their cadres and parents to determine The most appropriate form for students to return to the school building, in line with the approved procedures and guidelines, as the Knowledge and Human Development Authority has assigned a team to follow up on schools’ inquiries daily, through visual communication technology, in order to ensure that all information is available to the relevant school work teams, and to help each school understand and keep pace with the instructions. And the procedures required to reopen its doors for the second semester.



