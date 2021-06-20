The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the return of attendance education in all public schools next academic year, in cooperation with the competent authorities, in line with the state’s directions to return to normal life.

The Foundation has developed a special protocol for returning to schools in cooperation with the competent authorities, which will be announced later to ensure the safety of students and cadres in the educational field according to the highest standards.

The total percentage of those receiving the vaccine by educational and administrative cadres in government schools in the country reached 72%, and they will return to work full-time in schools before the students return according to the school calendar to create the appropriate and encouraging atmosphere for students to return to their schools.

Each school will be dealt with separately and based on its own data, and the distance learning option will be kept available to the parents if they wish to do so. The Foundation will work with all components of the educational community to achieve a safe return for students, which is scheduled for August 29, 2021.