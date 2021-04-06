The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Education) has set several conditions and procedures for the travel of educational personnel during the second semester vacation, in line with government directives to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

Finally, the Foundation stated in a circular it issued and distributed to schools under the title “Regulating travel procedures outside the country during the period of the (Covid-19) pandemic”, that citizens and residents can travel to countries within the “low risk” group (A) category. It is not permissible to travel permanently to countries within the category of “high risk”, and it is also allowed for a limited and specific category of citizens to travel to countries within the category of group (B) “medium risk” in emergency cases, and for the purpose of necessary health treatment, or a first-degree kinship visit, or For military, diplomatic and official missions, and to avoid traveling, during this period, in order to preserve personal and public health, to countries where there are high cases of infectious diseases or epidemics.

The circular pointed out that all procedures and requirements for travel outside the country required of the traveler are carried out at his own expense, without the corporation bearing any of the mentioned costs (examinations and pre-registration for travel), and the corporation will not bear the costs of granting the traveler international health insurance, which is one of the conditions necessary for travel. out of country.

And in the event of returning from travel, the employee shall bear the quarantine expenses in the event the result is positive, and he shall abide by the period of quarantine specified by the state.

The circular stated that if the employee travels during this period, upon his return to the state’s land, from any of the air, land or sea outlets, he is subject to quarantine procedures determined by the competent authorities, and he must stay in his place of residence in the UAE as determined by the authorities as a precaution, and start work Remotely in coordination with the line manager, until his safety is assured by subjecting him to medical examinations or any other preventive measures recommended by the health authorities.

The Foundation stressed the need for the employee concerned to review the approved health authorities to obtain a disease-free certificate and present it to the direct manager, and all the institution’s employees, including members of the educational staff and school workers, must disclose to their immediate superiors if they wish to travel about the reason for travel, the length of stay and the destination. With the attachment of the certificate of disease-free upon return and the completion of the quarantine period.

Employees are required to disclose if a member of their family travels outside the country for this period and until further notice.

For those arriving from travel and have not completed the entire prescribed quarantine period, they are prohibited from starting work, and they must complete the quarantine period, and the incomplete period of quarantine will be considered an unpaid leave, or deducted from his annual leave if he has a balance, according to the circular issued by the Ministry of Education regarding Organizing travel procedures during the pandemic period, and the employee, who will not disclose the period of his travel and the application of the quarantine, will bear legal responsibility in case of violating this.

The precautionary measures include the employee who received two doses of the vaccine, and is committed to the period of quarantine specified by the state, depending on the country from which he comes.

The circular stated that a day to five days shall be deducted from his salary in the event that the employer is not notified of his contact with an infected person, or that the instructions of the home quarantine are not observed upon confirmation of contact with an infected person. Service is interrupted if his stay outside the country exceeds a period of two weeks without the presence of force majeure or sufficient justification.

– The employee will take care of the return From travel expenses of the stone In the event of injury.





