The Emirates Foundation for School Education has identified five steps for designing the school day, focusing on adherence to the academic plan, the weekly hours for each stage, the distribution of subjects’ shares on the new schedule, and the participation of students’ parents about the new academic schedule, stressing adherence to the specified number of weekly hours because it is linked to the curricula and student learning outcomes. , so that it is 26 hours for kindergarten, 35 hours for the first cycle, and 40 hours for the second and third cycles.

This came in the “working hours guides” in government schools at the state level, according to the decision of the weekend that was recently adopted by the UAE government, and that government school students spend four and a half school days from Monday to Friday.

In its guiding guide, the Foundation singled out the steps for designing the school schedule, including five steps: adherence to the academic plan and the weekly hours for each stage, and working to determine the optimal model for implementing the plan, either through classes or hours, and taking into account all the considerations required for each model, and among the steps I addressed in The guide distributes the shares of the subjects on the new schedule, so that it conforms to the specific model of the school, taking into account the important considerations according to the chosen model, and sharing transportation to organize the starting and ending hours, and working on holding introductory meetings with students’ parents about the new academic schedule with preparing the schedule, distributing it and publishing it to the students of the school the one.

The guides for the kindergarten stage and the first, second and third cycles identified four considerations for the class schedule on the school day, including the beginning and end of school timing, the number of classes, the academic plan, the duration of learning periods, and the various activities within the school day.

The Foundation directed the need to communicate with transportation stations after setting the start and end time of the school day, so that bus plans are drawn up and buses are invested in more than one route, with at least 45 minutes left between the joint schools in the period of the beginning and end of the school day, so that the buses can move between the joint schools.

The Foundation called for amending the timing of the daily school schedule due to the change on Friday, provided that it ends at 12 noon, while preventing the option of the regular 45-minute class system or the 60-minute hour system, according to specific considerations commensurate with schools.

The Foundation stated that the guidelines were designed to help school administrations design effective study schedules according to the seminar in harmony with the approved school plan, and in line with the government’s decision to change the weekly vacation days and working hours, taking into account the important guidelines in preparation so that the school principal can Choosing the optimal model for his school after communicating with partners, such as transportation to organize common lines between schools.

The working hours of students from the first to the fourth grade (the first cycle) start according to two models: the first is applied according to two options, one of which is “Mondays to Thursdays” at 7:15, and ends at 1 and 35 minutes, and on Fridays it begins at 7:15 and ends at 11 in the morning. As for the second option, working hours It starts at eight and ends at two and 20 minutes, and on Friday from eight to one and 45 minutes, with a total of 35 lessons during the week, including three self-learning sessions.

The Foundation has set general determinants for the first episode, the most important of which is a 45-minute session, with a total of 35 sessions, 32 realistic and three subjective sessions, including audio-visual arts, theater, physical education, design and technology, and a reading share for fun, provided that it is periodically.

The institution has set the duration of breaks for the school day at 35 minutes, leaving the school to choose to distribute them in proportion to its rules of procedure, provided that the duration of one break does not exceed 20 minutes.

The Foundation provided schools with the opportunity to cancel the breaks between classes and the time of the morning queue, so that the time is used for academic support or the completion of school assignments, and the working and teaching staff adhere to the approved working hours of 36 hours and 30 minutes, and invest time in planning, training workshops, and following up on students’ work.

And the second model for the first cycle, the study times start according to two options: the first time starts from seven o’clock to two and five minutes, and Friday from seven o’clock 15 minutes until 11 o’clock, while the second time students start their school day at eight o’clock in the morning and end at two and 50 minutes And on Friday, it starts at eight and ends at eleven and 20 minutes, with a total of 27 teaching hours.

On the determinants of work in the first episode, the Foundation focused on adhering to the academic plan at a rate of six hours and 50 minutes per day, with breaks and queuing from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday at three hours and 45 minutes with queuing and a break, and according to the guide granted 40 minutes of rest, and left the option of distribution to schools provided that The duration of one break exceeds 20 minutes.

And the institution allowed schools to cancel class and queue breaks for the purposes of making use of time and the commitment of cadres to the working hours that ends for teachers and administrators in the first and second models at three o’clock for official working days, while Friday is for 11 and a half, and the second option corresponds to the timings of work and departure except for the administrative cadre whose work ends in days Regular at 3:30 and Friday at 12.

The manual was set aside for asynchronous self-education, which is according to scheduled classes within the academic schedule or outside the school according to directed tasks.

The guide included working hours for the second and third cycles (from the fifth to the twelfth grade) in two systems: the first is “the quota system”, where students start their school day according to the first model from 7:15 to 2:30 from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday it starts School work hours are from 7:15 am to 10:45 am. As for female students, they start their school work from eight in the morning until 3:15 in the afternoon, from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday, their work starts from eight in the morning until 11:30 in the morning, with a total of 40 classes. Including four lessons of self-learning, according to specific controls.

The guide gave schools the space to cancel the queue and class breaks, with an emphasis on adherence to working hours and the academic plan, where teachers and administrators begin their work according to two options: the first at seven in the morning until three in the afternoon, from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday from seven until 11:30 in the morning, and the option In the second, work starts from 7:30 am to 3:50 pm, from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday, work starts from 7:30 to 12 noon.

The second system is the “hour system”, in which students start their studies from Monday to Thursday from 7:15 am to 2:05 pm, and on Friday from 7:15 am to 11 am, while female students start their studies from eight in the morning until 2 :50 pm, and Friday from 8 until 11:20 am, for a total of 30 hours during the week, in addition to three hours in the “self-learning” system.

Teachers’ work hours

The Emirates Foundation for School Education reported that the working hours for teachers and administrative staff will be according to two options: the first starts from seven in the morning until three in the afternoon, and on Friday from seven until 11:30 in the morning, and the second option starts from seven thirty to three thirty, and on Friday from 7: 30 am to 12 noon.

The Foundation stressed the commitment to the plan for 30 hours during the week, and for six hours per day, from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday, it consists of three hours of self-learning in the activities and materials of Group B, which are Islamic education and social studies.

• The institution provided schools with the opportunity to cancel the breaks between classes and the time of the morning queue from work hours.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

