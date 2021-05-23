The Emirates Institute for School Education called on domain managers and government school principals to accelerate the registration of twelfth students in the Emirates Standardized Test “EmSat”.

And it stated that there are three deadlines for the exam, on May 29, June 5 and 12 of the same month.

The Foundation stressed the need to follow up the registration of students for the test with the competent teams in the schools to ensure that they are registered on the test site as soon as possible.

She pointed out the importance of the “EmSat” test for the undergraduate study of twelfth students, which is required for admission to universities, foreign missions and scholarships.

She stressed the need to direct academic advisors to circulate to the target group of students and parents about the dates and follow-up with them, with the need to urge them to register on the test platform and adhere to the last three dates for the exam.

The university admission test is a standard electronic test to assess the extent to which students have the skills and concepts at the end of the third seminar for specific study subjects.

These tests measure the information and skills of twelfth grade students after they finish general education and move on to higher education. These tests give decision-makers information at the university registration stage.





