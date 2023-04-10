The guide to designing the school day during the holy month of Ramadan, which was recently adopted by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, stated that five portions of the basic quorum for the weekly classes were reduced, and one portion of the activity materials, so that it turned into self-learning, with a total of 31 weekly classes.

The Emirates Education Foundation has set the official working hours in the month of Ramadan in public schools, and will apply them starting from April 17.

The working hours of students and teachers during the month of Ramadan will be limited to three days, from Monday to Wednesday, provided that the system of shifts for the administrative staff will be applied during Fridays.

Schools will apply flexible working hours for the second and third cycles, so that the hours start at nine in the morning, and end at 1 and 45 minutes for male schools, with it starting at 9 and 45 minutes, and ending at two thirty for female schools, with seven classes, lasting four hours and 45 minutes.

Flexible working hours are applied to students after the approval of the domain managers, after taking into account the bus routes and schools that share the lines, with the need for alternates to be present during the morning period, to ensure the safety of students’ arrival.

Based on the guide for designing the school day for the month of Ramadan, the total number of weekly hours for teachers and administrative staff is 25 hours for all sessions. The number of official hours for the educational administrative staff is five and a half hours, from Monday to Wednesday, from nine o’clock to two o’clock. The duration of each class will be 35 minutes, with two breaks per day, each of five minutes in duration. On Friday, the working hours of the administrative staff will be from nine in the morning until 12 in the afternoon.

25 hours for all episodes, the total number of weekly hours for teachers and administrative staff.