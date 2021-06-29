The Emirates Foundation for School Education reported that it stopped receiving requests for the resignations of cadres (employees in the educational field, teachers and administrators), last Thursday, confirming that the reception of resignations was in the month of December.

The Foundation informed “Emirates Today” that the decision to stop receiving the resignations of cadres came based on a decision circulated on the field on February 15, adding that it is scheduled to provide resignation requests annually in December of each year.

The Foundation explained that fixing the appointments for resignations comes within the framework of appropriate planning for the next academic year, as is customary in education systems. Determination is necessary to organize the mechanism of future appointments, fill vacancies, and select the best qualified teachers to fill vacancies resulting from resignations, without compromising the stability of the field, and the operation of schools. .



