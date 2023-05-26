The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the launch of the third phase of the “Tamkeen Digital Academy”, to enable students to prepare and train well for the exams of the third and final semester of the current academic year, which will start next June.

This comes in implementation of the plan to support students and enable them to obtain the basic skills targeted to raise their level of achievement. The “Tamkeen” program provides academic support to students with low performance, and targets the basic skills that students lack in grades three to twelve, which were identified through the results of the first and second semester exams. The program is implemented by public and private public schools that follow the curriculum of the Ministry of Education.

Teaching at Tamkeen Academy takes place throughout the week, according to the schedule approved by the institution, and sent in the parents’ guide issued by the institution recently. Lessons started on the 24th of this month and will continue until the 16th of next June for various classes, and target basic subjects such as mathematics, science, and the integrated curriculum. Physics, chemistry, biology, Arabic and English, and health sciences. The Foundation called on school administrations to inform all students to participate in the Tamkeen Digital Academy.

She pointed out that the program targets all students, and prepares them for upcoming exams, with the aim of securing a comfortable next exam period for them that supports their quality of life and raises the efficiency of their performance, as well as inviting parents to encourage their children to benefit from this support.

On the other hand, the Emirates Foundation for School Education confirmed that the re-examination is available to the student only once, in accordance with the approved controls and procedures for re-examinations for the current academic year 2022-2023, scheduled for the period 6-12 next July. And the institution stated that the student remains to repeat the class in the event that he did not pass any of the subjects of group A in the exams at the end of the current academic year, as the opportunity to repeat is available once to the student, explaining that the grand finale of group A, which includes subjects in Arabic and English, mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology And social, 100 degrees, and the minor 60 degrees. As for the major end of group B, it is determined by 100 degrees, and there is no minor end for it.

She explained that the targets are students 4-12, who were not able to achieve the minimum score in any of the “A” subjects at the end of the third semester of the current academic year, as the student is granted the minimum final score in the re-examination, even if the score he obtained was superior. Minor”, ​​and the course score is added to the total total and the general average of the 12 students, and the student’s total score does not exceed the sum of the minor end of the course.