A delegation from the Emirates School Education Foundation participated in the annual education conference organized by the Educational Supervision and Curriculum Development Organization in Washington, with the aim of learning about developments in the education sector at the global level and the latest practices in developing effective educational systems based on teaching methods and the optimal use of technology to achieve an enjoyable educational experience for all students.

During the conference, the delegation participated in many specialized programs and workshops in the field of adopting the best advanced educational methods and practices that keep pace with rapid developments in the field of education, in addition to their participation in workshops specialized in building educational curricula and how to present them to students based on modern educational strategies.

The Foundation’s participation in the conference came with the aim of opening channels of cooperation and communication between various countries in the education sector and benefiting from pioneering educational experiences and learning about their experiences in a way that benefits all countries participating in the conference to discuss important educational topics that will shape the future of education during the coming periods.