The Emirates Schools Establishment organized international visits for 270 male and female students, as part of the “Our Summer Abroad” program, who achieved academic and cognitive excellence during the 2023-2024 academic year, to four countries: Japan, China, Korea and Singapore.

The program aims to develop students’ abilities to explore and learn, and hone their experiences and skills by providing them with the opportunity to learn about new cognitive and cultural experiences, through training workshops and visits to a number of international universities and academies, in addition to various activities and trips, including visits to cultural and tourist areas with specialized supervisors.

Eng. Mohammed Al Qassim, Director General of the Emirates Schools Establishment, stressed that the “Our Summer Abroad” program comes within the framework of the establishment’s keenness to advance and develop students’ talents by exposing them to inspiring global academic and cultural experiences that will help them during their future educational journey and open up more horizons of excellence and progress. He explained that the program provides students with an opportunity to get to know the most prestigious international universities and institutes that lead the global movement in the fields of innovation and artificial intelligence, and many scientific and humanitarian fields, in order to enhance and enrich the spirit of creativity and innovation in the souls of our students, develop their diverse skills, and also help them plan for their next stages of education.