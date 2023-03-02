The Emirates Foundation for School Education has announced the opening of registration for students in public schools for all levels of study, and registration for transferring students from private to public schools, as well as registration in Al Ajyal Schools and the Elite Path for the academic year 2023-2024, during the period from March 1 to March 24, 2023. .

The Foundation indicated that registration will be opened to enroll in government schools for male and female citizens in the first and second kindergarten stages, and the first grade as well for these groups, in addition to students from the Cooperation Council countries. Everyone who has completed four years of age will be accepted in the first kindergarten stage, and in the second kindergarten five years. For the first grade, it is six years old and does not exceed eight years, provided that the student completes the required age on August 31 of the same year in which he is accepted.

The institution set several conditions for students to join the elite track, which starts from the fifth to the eighth grade, including that the student be a citizen of the country or the children of female citizens, and that a study seat be available in the grade level.

The institution set a condition for excellence to accept students within the track, which is that the student obtains an average of 90 in mathematics, 90 in English, and 85 in science, for those wishing to join the track from the fourth grade, while the rest of the classes are required for students to obtain an average of 80 in science subjects. Mathematics and English.

Registration targets male students, the like, and children of female citizens. Priority in registration will be given to students who are currently in Al-Ajyal schools and wish to move to them, or if students are within the geographical scope of the school.

The Foundation indicated that it is possible to register for enrollment in the academic year 2023-2024, through the service of applying for and accepting a student in a public school, as well as viewing all registration conditions for all the tracks mentioned through the Foundation’s website www.ese.gov.ae.

