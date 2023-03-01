The Emirates Foundation for School Education has announced the opening of registration for students in government schools for all levels of study, and registration to transfer students from private schools to public schools, as well as registration in Al Ajyal schools and the elite track for the academic year 2023-2024, during the period from March 1 to March 24. 2023.

The Foundation indicated that registration will be opened to enroll in government schools for male and female citizens in the first and second kindergarten stages, and the first grade as well for the aforementioned groups, in addition to students from the Cooperation Council countries. The first is 6 years and does not exceed 8 years, provided that the student completes the required age on August 31 of the same year in which he is accepted.

Elite path

The Foundation has set several conditions for students to enroll in the elite track, which starts from the fifth to the eighth grade, including that the student be a citizen of the country or one of the sons of female citizens, and that a study seat be available in the grade level.

The institution has set a condition for excellence to accept students within the track, which is that the student obtains an average of 90 in mathematics, 90 in English, and 85 in science, for those wishing to join the track from the fourth grade, while the rest of the classes are required for students to obtain an average of 80 in science, mathematics and English. .

Generations Schools

The Foundation indicated that it is possible to register for enrollment in the academic year 2023-2024 through the service of applying for and accepting a student in a public school, as well as viewing all registration conditions for all the tracks mentioned through the Foundation’s website. http://www.ese.gov.ae .