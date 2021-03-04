Yesterday, the Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the opening of registration for national students and those of similar rank to enroll in kindergarten and first grade, as well as transportation classes from the second to twelfth grades for the next academic year, starting from tomorrow and until the first of next April.

The Foundation has determined the age stages available for registration in the first kindergartens until the first grade in public schools, so that the age of admission to the kindergarten stage is calculated for the student who has completed the approved age for registration at this stage until August 31 of the next academic year.

She explained that for registration in a first kindergarten, the student must not be less than four years old, and include students born in the first from September 2016 to August 31, 2017, and kindergarten, the student must not be less than five years old, and include students who were born on the first from September 2015 to 31 From August 2016, and the admission age for students in the first grade for those who have completed six years and not exceeding eight years, and include students born on the first of September 2013 to August 31, 2015. The institution specified on the Ministry of Education website the steps for registering students in public schools, including entry The guardian of the student who is registered in public schools on his account in the “Parents and Students” portal, and clicked the “Current student in the public school” button to submit a request to reserve a seat for a student in another school or register a new student, and if he does not have an account in the “Parents” portal Matters and students », he can create a new account by clicking the” New Student “button, to submit a request to reserve a seat for a student in another school or register a new student. She indicated that electronic registration is available for students in all grades from kindergarten to grade 12, in addition to that registration in Kindergarten 1 and Kindergarten 2 is available for Emirati students and children of female citizens, with the exception of remote areas in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

As for the registration for non-national students, it is for the distinguished students from the second grade to the twelfth grade, with the exception of remote areas in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The required paperwork

The Emirates Foundation for School Education called for the necessity to attach all required supporting documents, noting that all applications submitted by the school administration and the student affairs team in the institution will be verified, and the applicant will be informed of any action taken on the request by notifying him by text messages (SMS), or Through the list of registration requests page on the website.





