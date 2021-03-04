Yesterday, the Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the opening of registration for national students and those of similar rank to enroll in kindergarten and first grade, as well as transportation classes from grade two to twelfth for the academic year 2022/2021, starting from next Sunday, corresponding to the seventh of March, until The first of next April.

The Foundation determined, on Twitter, the age stages available for registration in the first kindergartens until the first grade, to accept students’ enrollment in government schools, so that the age of admission in the kindergarten stage is calculated for the student who has completed the approved age for registration at this stage until August 31 of the year. The next academic year,

The Foundation stated that for registration in a first kindergarten, the student must not be less than four years old, and include students born on the first of September 2016 to August 31 of 2017, and a second kindergarten, the age of the student must not be less than five years and include students born on the first of September of the year 2015 until August 31, 2016, and the age of admission for students in the first grade for those who have reached the age of six and not exceeding eight years, and students who were born on the first of September 2013 until August 31 of 2015 include the grades from kindergarten to the twelfth grade.

On the website of the Ministry of Education, the Foundation specified the steps for registering students in public schools, including the entry of the student’s guardian who is currently registered in public schools in the country, on his account in the “Parents and Students” portal, and clicking on the “Current application in the public school” button. To submit a request to reserve a seat for a student in another school or register a new student, and if he does not have an account in the “Parents and Students” portal, he can create a new account by clicking on the “New Student” button to submit a request to reserve a seat for the student in another school or register a new student.

She indicated that electronic registration is available for students in all grades from kindergarten to grade 12, in addition to that registration in Kindergarten 1 and Kindergarten 2 is available for Emirati students and children of female citizens only, with the exception of remote areas in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

As for the registration for non-national students, it is for distinguished students from the second grade to the twelfth grade only, with the exception of remote areas in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in accordance with the laws and regulations in force.

The Foundation called for the necessity to attach all the required supporting documents, pointing out that all the applications submitted by the school administration and the Student Affairs team at the Emirates Foundation for School Education will be verified, and the applicant will be notified of any action taken on the request through his notification via text messages (SMS), or by Via the registration request list page on the website.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

