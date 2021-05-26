The Emirates Foundation for School Education has directed school administrators to delete a number of lessons for the third semester curriculum, in order to reduce students and teachers, so that they can finish the courses on the third of next June, in preparation for the current semester exams that will start on the eighth of the same month.

The Foundation is constantly studying any challenges that may prevent students from reaching the outcomes required to take action on this, if necessary.

According to the current situation, and based on the requirements of the students’ interest, the Foundation reduced the curricula of the third semester, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, in line with the data received from the educational field, and according to a vision that takes into account the knowledge building of students in their future educational stages.

The relatives of students and teachers reported that the previous directives that they had received on the necessity of completing the curricula and monitoring students ’grades on the third of next June constituted a great burden on students and teachers, as they had to complete the courses and achieve the educational goals and educational outcomes required in a period not exceeding 47 days (Nine weeks without the blessed Eid al-Fitr vacation and weekend leave), is the actual study period in the third semester.

Teachers, who preferred not to be named, stated that they were obliged to expedite the explanation of the lessons without real reviews, focusing on the important parts only in each lesson, noting that “the student needs enough time to absorb the information presented to him, especially in scientific subjects such as Mathematics, science, physics, chemistry and grammar, as it needs training on its problems in a way that achieves the required educational outcomes.

They added that «easing the curricula by deleting a number of lessons for each subject provides an opportunity for the teacher to test the extent to which the student understands the information provided to him through the class», stressing that «the twelfth grade students, in particular, need sufficient time to review before the end of the current school year exams. , Because they are most keen to achieve rates that qualify them to join the university majors that they aspire to ».

Muhammad Bahaa Al-Din (father of two students) confirmed that “the period of study scheduled in the third semester does not correspond to the subjects during which it will be studied. Therefore, the family suffers greatly with its children, because it is required to compensate the student for what he missed in understanding certain lessons, as a result of insufficient time. In front of the teacher to re-explain the explanation and make sure the students understand the lesson ».

Heidi Saif, Safaa Ibrahim, and Muhammad Khalid (parents of students) said, “The intensification of lessons in the third semester puts us under great pressure, because we are required to compensate our children for what they missed in explaining some lessons, and it may be easy for me to review specific lessons in certain subjects. , But I find it difficult to review other materials, because I do not specialize in them ».

They called on the institution to take into account the conditions that students are going through when setting exams for the end of the school year, and monitoring and evaluating their grades, pointing out that “the study period in the third semester was very short, as the study started on April 18 and ends on the third of next June, that is, it is not. More than nine weeks, including 16 days distributed over the two holidays of Eid Al-Fitr and the weekly holidays, so the number of actual school days is only 47 days.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education has set the date for the start of the end-of-year exams for students in grades four to 12, on the eighth of June, and will continue until the seventeenth.

The Foundation stated that the study materials prescribed for the third-semester end-of-semester exam for students from the fourth to the 12th will be among the subjects of the third semester only, pointing to the announcement as soon as possible on how to implement and conduct the exams, after coordination with the concerned authorities in the country, to ensure The safety of students and cadres in the educational field, and achieves the highest standards of adherence to the health protocols followed in public schools.

