The Emirates Foundation for School Education has reported that the contracts of its employees, after their transfer from the Ministry of Education, have been transferred to the institution, and these contracts will work with all financial allocations and job rank until their termination, then the institution will issue new contracts for them in its name.

The Foundation clarified in the introductory guide it issued recently, to define its tasks, after its separation from the Ministry of Education, that the procedure for maintaining contracts, financial allocations and grades is for employees who joined them, after their separation from the ministry, stressing that the salary, benefits and the retirement system will remain as followed before .

The guide indicated that all employees in public schools, including teachers, administrative and operational cadres, will join the institution, because it is with these employees responsible for the operational processes associated with government schools at the state level.

Regarding the system of residency visas and work permits for Arabs and the side, the guide stated that the institution is coordinating with the competent team in the ministry, and will continue work according to the current employee residence visas and work permit, until the expiration of its period of time, and upon its renewal, the human capital team at the institution works to transfer the residency to it . The Foundation came out with the guide to clarify the framework of its work during the transitional period, and to provide a stimulating work environment that incubates constructive ideas, and is known for its role related to student development and upgrading their academic levels.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

